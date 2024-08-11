15 takeaways from preseason-opening win vs. Ravens

BALTIMORE – This wasn’t precisely the beginning of one thing like a Miracle at M&T Financial institution Stadium, however it was fairly darn enjoyable and particular and a good way to open the preseason. The Eagles defeated the Baltimore Ravens 16-13 on Friday night time on Jake Elliott’s 49-yard subject objective as time expired, however that does not inform the half of what transpired within the final minute of play.

To recap: The Eagles, with Tanner McKee at quarterback, moved from their 33-yard to Baltimore’s 32 in 13 performs (and two penalties) to set Elliott up for a 50-yard subject objective try with 21 seconds remaining and rating tied, 13-13. His kick hit the appropriate upright (he had earlier hit the left upright on a PAT within the first quarter) and the sport remained tied.

However Patrick Johnson got here to the rescue.

On the very subsequent snap, he strip-sacked quarterback Emory Jones for an 8-yard loss and recovered the free ball on the Ravens’ 32-yard line and the Eagles have been, amazingly, again in enterprise. McKee gained 1 yard on the Brotherly Shove (the Eagles used it with nice success all through the sport) to present Elliott one other probability and he nailed the kick to present the Eagles the street victory.

“It felt nice! Whooooo yeahhhh,” Johnson yelled as he got here off the pure turf at M&T Financial institution Stadium. “It was superior to step up.”

It certain was. The Eagles did numerous good issues to open the preseason and on an evening when the beginning offense warmed up after which spent the night time on the sidelines and far of the projected beginning protection performed only one collection, it simply felt good. Very, superb. A number of the issues that stood out on an evening that began a slam-bang preseason schedule that’s meant to present the Eagles their greatest view of your entire roster.

One factor is evident: There are going to be some very powerful selections, as a result of this is a wonderful roster, and a few of the youthful gamers – and a few new veterans, as properly – are displaying the perfect variations of themselves …

1. The offense performed ground-and-pound with a punishing operating recreation that accounted for 146 yards on 38 carries. Draft decide Will Shipley gained 23 yards on 7 carries and had a 7-yard catch-and-run for a landing. Kendall Milton gained 39 yards on 9 carries and Tyrion Davis-Value picked up 34 yards on 6 carries. These have been powerful yards, inside yards, and the operating again depth confirmed up. Kenneth Gainwell had 4 carries and 23 yards and continued his excellent summer season. Great things with Saquon Barkley watching from the sidelines.

2. Beloved seeing rookie extensive receiver Johnny Wilson do some good issues early on. He had one reception for 7 yards and in addition did a pleasant job blocking on two Britain Covey bubble screens. Wilson is coming alongside properly.

3. Covey, for his half, had a really good recreation with 4 catches for 25 yards, together with a 26-yard punt return.

4. Kenny Pickett performed into the third quarter at quarterback and accomplished 14 of twenty-two passes with the scoring play to Shipley. He will be an impressive backup to Jalen Hurts and if he must play, Pickett has all of the instruments to win and make massive performs.