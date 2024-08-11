News
15 takeaways from preseason-opening win vs. Ravens
BALTIMORE – This wasn’t precisely the beginning of one thing like a Miracle at M&T Financial institution Stadium, however it was fairly darn enjoyable and particular and a good way to open the preseason. The Eagles defeated the Baltimore Ravens 16-13 on Friday night time on Jake Elliott’s 49-yard subject objective as time expired, however that does not inform the half of what transpired within the final minute of play.
To recap: The Eagles, with Tanner McKee at quarterback, moved from their 33-yard to Baltimore’s 32 in 13 performs (and two penalties) to set Elliott up for a 50-yard subject objective try with 21 seconds remaining and rating tied, 13-13. His kick hit the appropriate upright (he had earlier hit the left upright on a PAT within the first quarter) and the sport remained tied.
However Patrick Johnson got here to the rescue.
On the very subsequent snap, he strip-sacked quarterback Emory Jones for an 8-yard loss and recovered the free ball on the Ravens’ 32-yard line and the Eagles have been, amazingly, again in enterprise. McKee gained 1 yard on the Brotherly Shove (the Eagles used it with nice success all through the sport) to present Elliott one other probability and he nailed the kick to present the Eagles the street victory.
“It felt nice! Whooooo yeahhhh,” Johnson yelled as he got here off the pure turf at M&T Financial institution Stadium. “It was superior to step up.”
It certain was. The Eagles did numerous good issues to open the preseason and on an evening when the beginning offense warmed up after which spent the night time on the sidelines and far of the projected beginning protection performed only one collection, it simply felt good. Very, superb. A number of the issues that stood out on an evening that began a slam-bang preseason schedule that’s meant to present the Eagles their greatest view of your entire roster.
One factor is evident: There are going to be some very powerful selections, as a result of this is a wonderful roster, and a few of the youthful gamers – and a few new veterans, as properly – are displaying the perfect variations of themselves …
1. The offense performed ground-and-pound with a punishing operating recreation that accounted for 146 yards on 38 carries. Draft decide Will Shipley gained 23 yards on 7 carries and had a 7-yard catch-and-run for a landing. Kendall Milton gained 39 yards on 9 carries and Tyrion Davis-Value picked up 34 yards on 6 carries. These have been powerful yards, inside yards, and the operating again depth confirmed up. Kenneth Gainwell had 4 carries and 23 yards and continued his excellent summer season. Great things with Saquon Barkley watching from the sidelines.
2. Beloved seeing rookie extensive receiver Johnny Wilson do some good issues early on. He had one reception for 7 yards and in addition did a pleasant job blocking on two Britain Covey bubble screens. Wilson is coming alongside properly.
3. Covey, for his half, had a really good recreation with 4 catches for 25 yards, together with a 26-yard punt return.
4. Kenny Pickett performed into the third quarter at quarterback and accomplished 14 of twenty-two passes with the scoring play to Shipley. He will be an impressive backup to Jalen Hurts and if he must play, Pickett has all of the instruments to win and make massive performs.
5. The brand new kickoff rule? Nothing to actually go loopy over as each groups performed it fairly straight. There have been six returns on seven kickoffs – the Eagles averaged 22.3 yards on their three returns and Baltimore averaged 27 yards on three returns.
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Rep. Bennie Thompson fires staffer after controversial posts over Trump attack
-
News3 weeks ago
Xbox Gets Cheeky With New Deadpool Controller
-
News4 weeks ago
Descendants of Nicodemus, Kansas, preserve history of its formerly enslaved residents | KCUR
-
News4 weeks ago
Wimbledon 2024 Final result: Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic, defends title
-
News4 weeks ago
Kate Middleton Makes Rare Public Appearance for Wimbledon Men’s Final
-
News4 weeks ago
Fever vs. Mercury odds, time, spread: 2024 WNBA picks, Caitlin Clark predictions for July 12 from top expert
-
News4 weeks ago
Stop & Shop closing will cut many stores across Mid-Atlantic
-
News4 weeks ago
Eminem’s The Death of Slim Shady album a mixed bag, say critics