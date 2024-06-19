2024 Boston Celtics championship merch hits stores – NBC Boston

We’re all NBA champs after Monday evening, particularly as a result of gear went on sale the minute the sport ended giving followers the chance to seize the most popular T-shirts, hats, jerseys and different gear.

However bear in mind, this is not simply any ole swag. Celtics followers have waited 16 lengthy years to have a good time a championship and the merch is prime notch.

Contained in the Dick’s Home of Sport on Boylston Road Monday evening was like Christmas. Followers had been grabbing up every little thing they might, recent off the thrill of clinching Banner 18, and the aisles had been packed.

It nearly appeared like a Black Friday sale however that simply goes to indicate how a lot satisfaction and love they’ve for his or her crew.

Beating the Mavs in Recreation 5 in Boston, the Celtics have gained their historic 18th NBA title.

“Let’s go, Celtics! I have been ready on this my complete life. I am so pleased with each single one among you. let’s go, Celtics!” stated a fan.

“We have been placing numerous work in on the sofa watching you guys…hyped. Let’s go! Banner 18, child. We’re particular, we love you,” stated one other fan.

The excellent news, too, is there’s championship merch for each price range.

On the excessive finish, you may spend $2,000 for a restricted version, autographed 2024 NBA Finals jersey with 4 signatures — there’s solely 250 of these jerseys — or you may spend $40 for a snazzy snapback with the gold champions letterman stich and name it a day.

The Dick’s on Boyleston Road will almost definitely be flooded with followers after they open at 9 a.m. Tuesday.