2024 Copa America Final: Shakira’s Halftime Show Performance

Shakira formally made her Copa America debut through the remaining match’s halftime present on Sunday (July 14). Within the midst of the Argentina vs. Colombia recreation, the Colombian international star took the Arduous Rock Stadium by storm with a medley of outdated and new hits.

Introduced by Verizon, the famous person, wearing a metallic silver skirt and halter prime, kicked off the efficiency singing “Hips Don’t Lie.”

“Te Quiero, Colombia!” (I really like you, Colombia), she chanted in the midst of the music. Accompanied by a gaggle of dancers—feminine and robots alike—she continued with “Te Felicito,” “TQG,” and “Puntería,” the place she additionally flaunted her flawless dancing expertise.

On TV, the soccer discipline showcased massive 3D wolves and floating gems, all representing her new period.

Shak has taken heart stage at many famend sports activities occasions together with the World Cup, Davis Cup, NBA All-Star, and Tremendous Bowl, however this marks her first efficiency on the oldest worldwide soccer event. It additionally marks the primary time ever {that a} soccer match incorporates a halftime present a la Tremendous Bowl, longer than quarter-hour. However organizers took benefit of the truth that this 12 months’s Copa America occurred within the U.S., the place half time exhibits are customary.

“Shakira is a unprecedented South American star who has dazzled your complete world,” Alejandro Domínguez, president of CONMEBOL, beforehand mentioned in a press release. “Her songs are sung and danced to in each nook of the planet, turning her artwork into a worldwide phenomenon that crosses borders and is loved by hundreds of thousands of individuals. We’re positive that her efficiency on the Copa América USA 2024 will improve the message of wholesome ardour and unity by means of sport.”

Forward of her efficiency, fellow colleague Karol G carried out Colombian’s nationwide anthem, and Abel Pintos carried out Argentina’s nationwide anthem. Feid and Maluma have been additionally amongst the opposite music stars current on the match.

In the USA, Copa América 2024 is broadcast in Spanish on Univision, TUND, and UniMás, and the match is out there on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream and TUND’s streaming platforms. Plus, the halftime present will be seen on FOX, Fubo Sports activities, Fox Sports activities App, FOXsports.com, TyC Sports activities Internacional, and FOX Sports activities 1.