2024 ESPYS: Here is the list of winners

The 2024 ESPYS offered by Capital One acknowledges one of the best gamers, groups and moments within the sports activities world. The present is underway on ABC. Listed here are the winners to date.

Finest MLB Participant: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

Finest NFL Participant: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas Metropolis Chiefs

Editor’s Picks 2 Associated

Finest Driver: Max Verstappen, F1

Finest NBA Participant: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Finest Athlete with a Incapacity: Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding

Finest School Athlete, Ladies’s Sports activities: Caitlin Clark, Iowa Basketball

Finest WNBA Participant: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Finest Breakthrough Athlete: JuJu Watkins, USC Basketball

Finest Championship Efficiency: Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Finest Athlete, Ladies’s Sports activities: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Daybreak Staley

play 7:08 Daybreak Staley accepts the Jimmy V Award Daybreak Staley accepts the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance on the ESPYS.

Finest Play: Lamar Jackson catches his personal go

Arthur Ashe Award for Braveness: Steve Gleason

Finest Athlete, Males’s Sports activities: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas Metropolis Chiefs

Finest File-Breaking Efficiency: Caitlin Clark topped because the all-time scoring chief in NCAA basketball

Muhammad Ali Sports activities Humanitarian Award: Maui Browsing Neighborhood

play 3:22 How the browsing neighborhood in Hawai’i supplied power in numbers after devastating wildfires After wildfires devastated Hawai’i in 2023, a neighborhood browsing group bonded to supply assets for its Maui neighborhood.

Finest Comeback Athlete: Simone Biles, Gymnastics

Finest Staff: South Carolina Ladies’s Basketball

Finest School Athlete, Males’s Sports activities: Jayden Daniels, LSU Soccer

Finest NHL Participant: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Finest UFC Fighter: Sean O’Malley

Finest Boxer: Terence Crawford

Finest Soccer Participant: Kylian Mbappe, Actual Madrid

Finest Golfer: Scottie Scheffler

Finest Tennis Participant: Coco Gauff