News
2024 ESPYS: Here is the list of winners
The 2024 ESPYS offered by Capital One acknowledges one of the best gamers, groups and moments within the sports activities world. The present is underway on ABC. Listed here are the winners to date.
Finest MLB Participant: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers
Finest NFL Participant: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas Metropolis Chiefs
Finest Driver: Max Verstappen, F1
Finest NBA Participant: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Finest Athlete with a Incapacity: Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding
Finest School Athlete, Ladies’s Sports activities: Caitlin Clark, Iowa Basketball
Finest WNBA Participant: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
Finest Breakthrough Athlete: JuJu Watkins, USC Basketball
Finest Championship Efficiency: Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
Pat Tillman Award for Service: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Finest Athlete, Ladies’s Sports activities: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Daybreak Staley
Daybreak Staley accepts the Jimmy V Award
Daybreak Staley accepts the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance on the ESPYS.
Finest Play: Lamar Jackson catches his personal go
Arthur Ashe Award for Braveness: Steve Gleason
Finest Athlete, Males’s Sports activities: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas Metropolis Chiefs
Finest File-Breaking Efficiency: Caitlin Clark topped because the all-time scoring chief in NCAA basketball
Muhammad Ali Sports activities Humanitarian Award: Maui Browsing Neighborhood
How the browsing neighborhood in Hawai’i supplied power in numbers after devastating wildfires
After wildfires devastated Hawai’i in 2023, a neighborhood browsing group bonded to supply assets for its Maui neighborhood.
Finest Comeback Athlete: Simone Biles, Gymnastics
Finest Staff: South Carolina Ladies’s Basketball
Finest School Athlete, Males’s Sports activities: Jayden Daniels, LSU Soccer
Finest NHL Participant: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Finest UFC Fighter: Sean O’Malley
Finest Boxer: Terence Crawford
Finest Soccer Participant: Kylian Mbappe, Actual Madrid
Finest Golfer: Scottie Scheffler
Finest Tennis Participant: Coco Gauff
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Texas evangelical pastor Dr. Tony Evans steps down due to ‘sin’ – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
-
News4 weeks ago
Luka Doncic Lays Out Plan for Mavericks to Bounce Back Against Celtics in NBA Finals
-
News4 weeks ago
Tiger Woods’ U.S. Open Thursday ended with 2 unusual scenes
-
News4 weeks ago
WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 results: Winners, highlights, more
-
News4 weeks ago
Pope Francis Will Speak About AI At G7 Following Last Year’s Viral ‘Balenciaga Pope’ AI Meme
-
News4 weeks ago
4 things to look for in Game 4 of Celtics-Mavericks
-
News3 weeks ago
Are Kevin Costner and Jewel dating? Actor addresses romance rumors
-
News4 weeks ago
Tony Evans stepping down from Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship after ‘sin’