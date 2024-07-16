2024 MLB Home Run Derby prediction, odds, picks, date, time, favorites: Proven expert fades Bobby Witt Jr.

Pete Alonso of the New York Mets will likely be seeking to obtain MLB Dwelling Run Derby historical past on Monday when he tries for his third Derby championship since 2019. He additionally received the occasion in 2021. Final yr’s champion, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., has determined not to participate on this yr’s occasion. Alonso is a Derby veteran and is again attempting for the third time to win his third title to tie Ken Griffey Jr.’s mark. Yoenis Cespedes and Prince Fielder are the one others to realize multiple Derby championship. The 2024 Dwelling Run Derby begins at 8 p.m. ET from Globe Life Area in Arlington, Texas.

The newest 2024 MLB Dwelling Run Derby odds checklist Alonso because the +305 favourite (threat $100 to win $305). Gunnar Henderson (+400), Bobby Witt Jr. (+410), Marcell Ozuna (+470) and Adolis Garcia (+600) make up the subsequent tier of contenders. Teoscar Hernandez (+1200), Jose Ramirez (+1400) and Alec Bohm (+2400) are the double-digit longshots. Earlier than making any 2024 MLB All-Star Dwelling Run Derby picks, you must see what SportsLine baseball knowledgeable Zack Cimini has to say.

Cimini is a Las Vegas handicapper who seems repeatedly on CBS HQ and SportsLine’s Early Edge present. Getting into the 2024 MLB season, Zack was 690-604 all-time on, returning $3,327 to $100 bettors. He is continued that success this season, getting into the All-Star break on a 59-31 roll on MLB aspect picks, returning $2,647. Anyone following him has seen large returns.

2024 Dwelling Run Derby knowledgeable predictions

For Monday evening’s large occasion, Cimini is fading Witt Jr. of the Kansas Metropolis Royals. Witt’s dwelling run high quality is simple, as he leads 2024 MLB Dwelling Run Derby contributors in common dwelling run size (418 ft) and his common exit velocity on dwelling runs has been 107.9 mph. Nevertheless, amount has been a difficulty, as his 16 dwelling runs this season rank seventh among the many eight gamers competing at Globe Life Area.

Witt’s common bat pace of 74.6 mph ranks third amongst contributors and it is significantly spectacular as a result of his barrel solely travels 7.1 ft on common throughout his swing, making it the shortest stroke within the area. Nevertheless, the Royals actually will not need to see Witt trying to elongate that stroke to any extent throughout an exhibition like this. There’s been a well-documented historical past of hitters struggling after competing within the Dwelling Run Derby and the 24-year-old MVP candidate should not be making any main modifications with Kansas Metropolis in playoff competition. See his prime 2024 Dwelling Run Derby picks at SportsLine.

2024 MLB Dwelling Run Derby odds, contributors

Pete Alonso +305

Gunnar Henderson +400

Bobby Witt Jr. +410

Marcell Ozuna +470

Adolis Garcia +600

Teoscar Hernandez +1200

Jose Ramirez +1400

Alec Bohm +2400