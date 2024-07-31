News
2024 MLB trade deadline tracker: Every major move as Yankees, Dodgers, Phillies, Orioles, more make upgrades
Main League Baseball’s 2024 commerce season is within the books. The commerce market heated up in current days earlier than the 6 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday. Whereas there have been loads of impression gamers who stayed put (together with Blake Snell, Garrett Crochet, Luis Robert Jr. and Tarik Skubal), a handful of massive names ended up altering groups.
That group contains Jack Flaherty, the right-handed pitcher who went from the Tigers to the Dodgers on Tuesday. Randy Arozarena (Mariners), Carlos Estévez (Phillies) and Jazz Chisholm Jr. (Yankees) had been all moved over the weekend.
Whereas there weren’t as many blockbusters as regular at this yr’s deadline, there have been a lot of strikes within the final week. We have saved monitor of each main deal and you’ll make amends for all of the strikes under.
2024 MLB commerce deadline tracker
July 30
July 29
July 28
July 27
July 26
July 25
