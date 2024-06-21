2024 MLS NEXT Cup: Which teams advanced to the semifinals?

Share Pin 0 Shares

2024 Technology adidas Cup champs Philadelphia Union are again within the semifinals of this competitors. The Union navigated a tricky path to make it this far, knocking out three MLS opponents. After securing shootout wins towards Orlando Metropolis and Actual Salt Lake, the Union edged Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 2-1, regardless of enjoying half the sport with 10 males.

A rematch of this yr’s Technology adidas Cup awaits in Friday’s semifinals, because the LA Galaxy secured their spot with a 2-0 defeat of Sporting Kansas Metropolis. Gabriel Arnold’s capacity to regulate matches from his No. 6 function continues to have an outsized affect, whereas Ruben Ramos has scored 4 objectives in three video games.

It’s been an imperious run for the LAFC assault, who’ve scored 16 objectives on their option to the quarterfinals. A deep and gifted roster was rotated for the quarterfinal towards Tampa Bay United, a 4-0 win. 9 gamers have scored objectives, with Dempsey Resich and Adriano Samayoa main the way in which with three every.

Charlotte FC are dealing with LAFC within the semifinals. It’s been a dramatic run thus far, together with a wild 4-4 draw within the Spherical of 16 towards Inter Miami; a shootout win superior them to a match towards a top quality BW Gottschee group. Isaias Elizalde scored twice within the 3-0 quarterfinal win.