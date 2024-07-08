2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race weekend is full speed ahead Saturday for day 1; Shane van Gisbergen wins XFinity Series race

CHICAGO (WLS) — It is full velocity forward to the beginning of the second-annual NASCAR Chicago Road Race weekend.

Drivers made their means across the 2.2 mile circuit in an round Grant Park Saturday, with Shane van Gisbergen successful the XFinity Sequence race after successful the Cup Sequence final yr in Chicago.

About 2,000 concrete boundaries had been introduced in to form the insane avenue course, taking drivers on a tour all through Chicago’s Loop.

With the enduring skyline as backdrop vehicles will race down main metropolis streets like Michigan Avenue and DuSable Lake Shore Drive reaching high speeds properly over 100 mph on the quick straightaways and taking tight turns across the difficult observe.

“The individuals of Chicago got here out to strive one thing completely different… that was actually cool to be aside of,” resident Zackary Cohen mentioned.

Rundown of occasions:

Gates opened at 8:45 a.m.

Qualifying periods for the Cup Sequence race on Sunday befell between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Kyle Larson gained the pool.

The NASCAR Xfinity Sequence race began at 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. It was a 50-lap course.

Buddy Man carried out on the DraftKings Stage from 1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

The Black Keys carry out on the DraftKings Stage from 5 p.m. to six:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Chainsmokers took the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday.

The Cup Sequence, which is a 75-lap race, will run at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

“I feel it brings individuals from all walks of life collectively… each Chicagoans and the remainder of the nation… we may use that proper now,” mentioned Michelle Prifer, who’s visiting from Michigan.

Fan race expertise

With engines revving and tires squeezing, NASCAR Chicago yr two received underway.

“They’ve all of it,” NASCAR fan Jake Kern mentioned. “They wanna make it inclusive. There’s one thing for everybody right here.”

Longtime followers and rookies alike expressed their pleasure.

“It’s my first race and I am so excited,” NASCAR rookie Kay Lewis mentioned.

Saturday’s race, The Loop 110, is a warmup for Sunday’s predominant occasion, the NASCAR Cup Sequence race. With the solar shining, it is a perfect day for hitting the streets of downtown at high speeds properly over 100 miles an hour.

“I feel it is nice,” South Carolina NASCAR fan Ryneshia Pauling mentioned. “Everybody popping out, and that is completely different for me as a result of it is avenue racing, not on a dragstrip.”

The races attracted followers from everywhere in the nation, in addition to a global crowd.

“It is great,” Canadian NASCAR fan Sylvain Simard mentioned. “The format is great. NASCAR is top quality… The race within the metropolis is great, the whole lot is cool… near Michigan lake… the vehicles are superior… the primary flip is the most effective.”

Whereas the races are the star attraction, there may be a lot extra for followers, together with freestyle motor-cross. Riders fly up the ramp, performing methods in mid-air with the Chicago skyline an impressive backdrop.

“That is sick. It is superior,” NASCAR fan Jeremy Chung mentioned. “Actually digging it. First NASCAR occasion. Cool to see them it the streets. It is fairly wonderful.”

Chicago treasure, blues legend Buddy Man, was appropriately the primary musician to kick off the weekend. It was large enchancment from final yr’s inaugural race weekend when heavy rain compelled the cancellation of the concert events and delayed the races.

“That is means higher than final yr. I find it irresistible,” NASCAR fan Isaiah White mentioned. “I could not expertise the way in which I wished to, however this yr I’ve.”

Extra fan experiences

Simply exterior the observe in Grant Park, followers received to expertise the fun and pleasure of getting a NASCAR race in Chicago.

“The climate is nice,” a fan named Mark mentioned. “Every thing is nice in regards to the NASCAR racing right here. The financial system… the whole lot. I do know they weren’t going to do it for 2 years, however I hope they do it. Make it an annual factor.”

A particular automotive unveiled within the Fan Zone stored followers busy all day.

“I feel that is actually cool. It is my first time at NASCAR…” attendee Jayah Morris mentioned.

The race weekend has formed as much as be a lot drier than the final yr, when heavy rainfall impacted most of the weekend’s occasions.

“There’s so much to do. Loads for youths too,” attendee Andrew Burns mentioned. “We did not actually have something to do in any respect final yr, as a result of all this was closed and flooded, so it is a new expertise for us too.”

New this yr are free occasions for followers at Butler Subject in NASCAR Village, incorporating interactive shows, racing simulators, and appearances from NASCAR drivers.

“It is fairly cool,” fan Henry Pink mentioned. “I attempted out the racing simulator. I received to take a seat within the automotive. I gained one in all this stuff from the spin recreation, in order that’s fairly cool.”

Extra occasions had been added this yr with hopes of constructing race weekend extra inclusive and consultant of Chicago’s communities.

“That is very nice. It is really good to have it open this yr in comparison with final yr too,” attendee Brian Castongia mentioned. “There was nothing hardly happening, however that is nice.”

NASCAR is teaming up with the Chicago Loop Alliance to verify Chicago’s 77 neighborhoods are represented.

“Now we have 20 distributors which are of us that we work with on our Sundays on State,” mentioned Michael Edwards with the Chicago Loop Alliance. “They’re from all Chicago, they’re small corporations, large corporations.”

Domestically-owned eating places and companies in Grant Park provided ticketholders a style of Chicago from the Pullman, Chatham, and historic Bronzeville neighborhoods. It’s a true reflection of Chicago communities and NASCAR’s increasing attain.

“All of the individuals which are coming right here from world wide it is a chance for them to be taught extra about Chicago, but in addition for us to be taught extra about NASCAR,” Edwards mentioned.

Road closures

Main avenue closures went into impact on Friday.

Starting at 12:01 a.m., northbound and southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive is now closed between Randolph Road and McFetridge Highway.

Southbound Michigan Avenue is closed between Roosevelt Highway and Jackson Drive.

The northbound lane of Indiana Avenue is closed at thirteenth Road.

Monroe Road is closed between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

