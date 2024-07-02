2024 NBA free agency: Report: Former Sixer Tobias Harris to sign two-year deal with Pistons

If you happen to’re not excited concerning the Paul George signing due to considerations about how the contract will look a number of years down the street, or simply as a result of the Philadelphia 76ers have harm you too many occasions up to now, let me illustrate how a lot worse issues might be.

Your franchise may owe $65 million to somebody not to educate the crew.

The crew may have gained not more than 23 video games in any of the previous 5 seasons, however picked no larger than fifth total in any of the previous three drafts.

Your crew may have simply signed Tobias Harris for 2 years, $52 million.

Sorry, Detroit Pistons followers.

Tobias Harris has agreed to a two-year, $52 million cope with the Detroit Pistons, sources inform ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2024

Of observe, the second 12 months is absolutely assured with no possibility.

Can affirm the Pistons and Tobias Harris have agreed on a two-year, $52 million deal. @wojespn first. Sources inform The Athletic that there are not any choices. Detroit will get capturing and, once more, availability. With $24-ish million in cap area left. — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) July 1, 2024

For a very long time, Tobias Harris ending up in Detroit was a working joke right here at Liberty Ballers and appeared set in stone. However when the franchise parted methods with normal supervisor Troy Weaver on the finish of Might and employed Trajan Langdon, I actually thought that ship sailed. Now, the considering was, they might assuredly be wiser with the cap area. Langdon even mentioned the best issues about utilizing it to tackle undesirable contracts to accumulate property. The commerce to herald Tim Hardaway Jr. from Dallas in alternate for 3 second-round picks appeared like a step in that route, though if you’re excessive on Quentin Grimes you continue to might not have favored the commerce. Sadly for Pistons followers, the Harris connection to Detroit, the place he beforehand performed elements of three seasons, remained too robust.

I imply, who was actually bidding in opposition to Detroit right here for Tobias that might provide $26 million per 12 months? Utah’s Danny Ainge is just too sensible for one thing like this. On the very least, how do you not make the second 12 months a crew possibility so it might be considered as basically a doubtlessly helpful, giant expiring contract on the commerce deadline, do you have to need?

To have a look at the opposite aspect for a second, Harris is an effective locker room presence. I’m certain there’s some worth in his instructing the younger guys how a 401(okay) works and beginning a guide membership. He’s additionally sturdy, having performed in at the least 70 video games in every of the final 9 seasons (excepting the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season). He’ll most likely common 18 per sport with first rate percentages and there can be some analytic displaying Tobias is well worth the cash that Torrel Harris can use for his powerpoint presentation the following time a contract negotiation rolls round.

However as anybody who watched the Sixers in recent times is aware of, for each 25-point sport Harris has, there can be a number of the place he’s simply on the market getting cardio (and never even onerous cardio, however the form of cardio the place you’re thinking about taking note of the ball sport that’s on the treadmill so that you set it to 70 p.c pace). Tobias could possibly train the younger guys some good classes off the court docket, however he’s instructing them on the court docket you can go 5 years with out drawing a cost (formally) or grabbing a contested unfastened ball (unofficially, however I’m certain there weren’t many), and nonetheless receives a commission.

I maintain no private animosity in direction of Tobias Harris and I’m certain a few of that cash will generously go in direction of worthwhile charitable endeavors. However, I certain am glad to be out of the Tobias Harris enterprise and I’m shocked that one other franchise was this keen to join it.