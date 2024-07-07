2024 NBA free agency: Sixers to reportedly sign veteran wing Caleb Martin away from Heat; waive Paul Reed

The Sixers aren’t carried out but.

The workforce will reportedly signal veteran wing Caleb Martin to a four-year, $32 million deal. To achieve the required cap area, the Sixers will waive Paul Reed. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the primary to report the signing and Reed being waived. The ultimate yr of Martin’s deal is a participant possibility, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

In Martin, the Sixers get a battle-tested and versatile wing. He averaged a career-best 10.0 level per recreation final season, although the volatility with Miami’s roster possible contributed to a drop in effectivity. He shot simply 43.1% from the sector and 34.9% from deep, his lowest marks since 2020-21.

Although Martin has constantly raised his degree of play within the postseason. His finest stretch may’ve occurred in the course of the Warmth’s stunning run to the Finals in 2023. He averaged 12.7 factors per recreation that postseason on 65.7% true taking pictures. He saved his finest performances for the Jap Convention Finals, the place he averaged 19.3 factors in seven video games in opposition to the Boston Celtics. Throughout 28 playoff video games the previous two seasons, Martin has averaged 12.5 factors per recreation on 51.8/42.6/85.0 taking pictures splits.

Other than the offense, Martin is an excellent versatile defender. At 6-foot-5 and with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, he’s able to guarding one via 4. That may very well be key for the Sixers because the roster at the moment lacks any actual gamers that match the 4 place. Martin is loads able to scaling up. With Martin, Paul George and Kelly Oubre, Jr., the Sixers’ potential beginning group incorporates a switchable and proficient defensive trio of wings.

As simplistic because it sounds, Martin is ready to dribble, move, shoot and defend. Oftentimes it’s felt just like the Sixers had so many gamers who had been specialists of some type. Martin gives loads of versatility in a sport that’s changing into more and more positionless.

Martin, who went to NC State earlier than transferring to Nevada, is now 28 years previous. He spent his first two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets earlier than spending the final three in Miami. His twin brother, Cody, is at the moment with the Hornets.

For the Sixers and Reed, it’s certainly a bit bittersweet. The massive man from DePaul was a draft success story for the workforce. Reed was the third-to-last decide within the 2020 NBA Draft, signed a two-way cope with the Sixers and went on to win the G League Rookie of the 12 months and MVP. After a profitable postseason run in 2023, Reed signed a suggestion sheet with the Utah Jazz that the Sixers matched. After a troublesome season in 2023-24, a clause within the contract that was meant to harm the Sixers truly helped them. With the workforce failing to make the second spherical, Reed’s $7.7 million cap hit grew to become non-guaranteed.

All of the Sixers’ reported strikes, together with their settlement with Paul George, can change into official beginning at 12:01 p.m. Saturday. With Martin, the workforce may have 9 gamers both formally below contract or agreed to phrases. Second-round decide Adem Bona would make 10. Count on a bunch of minimal offers to come back shortly.