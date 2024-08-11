2024 NFL preseason: How to watch the Washington Commanders vs. New York Jets game today

No. 2 total draft choose Jayden Daniels will make his debut for the Commanders of their sport in opposition to the Jets this Saturday. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Photos)

The drought was the very worst … however soccer season is (un)formally again with the 2024 NFL preseason. This Saturday, the preseason continues with a match-up between the Washington Commanders and New York Jets. The Commanders vs. Jets sport kicks off at 12 p.m. ET on NFL+ (and regionally on WCBS and WUS9). Are you prepared to observe? Right here’s all the things it’s essential to find out about right this moment’s NFL preseason sport: Commanders at Jets. Plus the dates and occasions for all 32 NFL groups’ preseason video games, and find out how to watch the entire NFL preseason.

Tips on how to watch the Commanders vs. Jets sport:

Date: Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024

Time: 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT

Sport: Washington Commanders vs. New York Jet

TV channel: NFL+ (regionally on WCBS, WUS9)

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV and extra

When does the NFL preseason begin?

The 2024 NFL preseason kicked off with a doubleheader on Thursday, Aug. 8. The preseason continues right this moment with the Commanders at Jets sport.

What channel is the Commanders vs. Jets sport on?

The Commanders go to the Jets this Saturday, Aug. 10, airing regionally on WCBS — and streaming on NFL+. Reside out-of-market? This is what we advocate:

(Photograph: NFL) A primary $6.99 per thirty days (or $40 yearly) NFL+ subscription will get you reside out-of-market preseason video games throughout supported gadgets, stay native and primetime common season and postseason video games in your telephone or pill, and stay audio for each sport of the season throughout supported gadgets. NFL+ Premium, whereas slightly pricier at $14.99 per thirty days (or $80 yearly) additionally consists of entry to NFL Community and NFL RedZone, plus full and condensed replays of each sport throughout supported gadgets. NFL+ additionally affords a 7-day free trial. $7 at NFL

Hulu + Reside TV Watch NFL video games on ESPN, ESPN+, NBC, CBS, Fox and NFL Community

2024 NFL preseason full schedule:

All occasions Japanese

Week 1

Thursday, Aug. 8

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots, 7 p.m.

Detroit Lions at New York Giants, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 9

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins, 7 p.m.

Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Washington Commanders at New York Jets, midday

Chicago Bears at Buffalo Payments, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders at Minnesota Vikings, 4 p.m.

Inexperienced Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals, 7 p.m.

Kansas Metropolis Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7 p.m.

San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans, 7 p.m.

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers, 7:05 p.m.

New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11

Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams, 4:30 p.m.

Week 2

Thursday, Aug. 15

Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens, midday

Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.

New York Giants at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.

Detroit Lions at Kansas Metropolis Chiefs 4 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m.

New York Jets at Carolina Panthers, 7 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts, 7 p.m.

Washington Commanders at Miami Dolphins, 7 p.m.

Buffalo Payments at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7 p.m.

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys at Las Vegas Raiders, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18

Inexperienced Bay Packers at Denver Broncos, 8 p.m.

New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers, 8 p.m.

Week 3

Thursday, Aug. 22

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals, 8 p.m.

Chicago Bears at Kansas Metropolis Chiefs, 8:20 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 23

Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons, 7 p.m.

Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:30 p.m.

San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Payments, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Inexperienced Bay Packers, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys, 4 p.m.

New York Giants at New York Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 25

Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints, 2 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos (CBS), 4:30 p.m.

New England Patriots at Washington Commanders (NBC), 8 p.m.

Tips on how to watch all of the NFL preseason video games:

Many NFL preseason video games are broadcast on native channels, so when you’re seeking to catch an in-market sport, it might be so simple as turning in your TV (or organising a digital TV antenna). If you wish to watch out-of-market video games, a $7/month subscription to NFL+ will get you entry to NFL Community, which could have each out-of-market sport within the preseason. The draw back of NFL+? In terms of the common season, it is a a lot much less useful possibility as a result of there are far fewer NFL Community video games through the common season. Wherein case, this is what we advocate to observe each the 2024 NFL preseason AND common season.

(Fubo) Fubo TV offers you entry to ESPN, NFL Community, Fox, ABC, CBS and 100+ extra stay channels. At $80/month, the stay TV streaming service is unquestionably a giant funding for soccer followers. Nevertheless it affords practically each channel you may want to observe the NFL preseason and common season, and nonetheless leaves you with main financial savings in comparison with a standard cable bundle. Fubo subscribers additionally get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform additionally affords a free trial interval, so you’ll be able to catch some preseason video games risk-free. Attempt free at Fubo

Amazon Prime Video Stream NFL Thursday Evening Soccer video games

Channel Grasp Flatenna Extremely-Skinny Indoor TV Antenna Watch NFL video games on native channels like Fox, CBS and NBC

The following NFL season, made up of 272 regular-season video games, kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024 with a match between 2024 Tremendous Bowl Champions the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens.

