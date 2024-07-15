2024 Republican National Convention begins today on heels of Trump assassination attempt. Here’s what to know.

Washington — Former President Donald Trump will formally change into the GOP nominee for president at this week’s Republican Nationwide Conference, days after surviving an assassination try.

The four-day occasion kicks off on Monday, simply two days after a gunman opened fireplace at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania, grazing Trump’s ear. Rally attendee Corey Comperatore, 50, was killed, and two others, recognized as 57-year-old David Dutch and 74-year-old James Copenhaver, have been wounded. The shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by a Secret Service sniper.

The assault has put federal, state and native legislation enforcement officers on even larger alert heading into the conference. Adjustments to the safety measures have been being deliberate after Trump was wounded on the Pennsylvania marketing campaign rally.

What safety measures are in place for the RNC?

A number of legislation enforcement officers advised CBS Information that planning is underway to increase the perimeter on the RNC and create buffer zones across the occasions. The gunman at Saturday’s rally opened fireplace with an AR-style rifle exterior the safety perimeter arrange by Secret Service, legislation enforcement sources mentioned.

The FBI, Secret Service and native legislation enforcement companies despatched a joint menace evaluation to legislation enforcement officers in anticipation of the conference calling for heightened consciousness. No credible or particular menace was recognized within the evaluation, a legislation enforcement supply advised CBS Information.

What occurs on the RNC and the way does it work?

About 2,400 delegates from across the nation will come collectively to formally nominate Trump throughout a roll name vote Monday.

In alphabetical order, states announce what number of delegates they are going to be delivering to every candidate. State occasion guidelines have an effect on how delegates could vote in the course of the conference.

However the vote is taken into account a formality as a result of Trump clinched the nomination in March, amassing the 1,125 delegates wanted to change into the presumptive nominee. Trump earned 2,243 delegates by the top of the first course of, in line with CBS Information’ estimate.

Trump is predicted to formally settle for the nomination for the third time since 2016 in a speech on Thursday evening.

Moreover the pageantry, the Republican Occasion will undertake a brand new platform that softens its language on abortion and says the difficulty ought to be decided by particular person states. The platform additionally proposes constructing a missile protection defend over the U.S. and guarantees tax cuts and mass deportations of people who find themselves within the U.S. illegally.

The place is the Republican conference happening?

This yr’s conference is in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on the Fiserv Discussion board area.

Milwaukee is taken into account a Democratic stronghold, however internet hosting the conference in Wisconsin, a battleground state, places the Republican Occasion’s message in entrance of key voters.

Republicans chosen the placement in 2022 after former President Donald Trump narrowly received Wisconsin in 2016 earlier than dropping it to President Biden in 2020 by an analogous margin.

When does the RNC begin and finish?

The conference begins Monday and ends Thursday. The primary official session is scheduled to start Monday at 12:45 p.m. native time. The marquee speeches might be delivered within the night on every day.

Who will converse on the 2024 RNC?

The RNC and the Trump marketing campaign launched a listing of audio system for this week’s conference on Saturday, which is made up of lawmakers, tv personalities and members of the previous president’s household, amongst others.

Names like Tucker Carlson, Vivek Ramaswamy and Home Speaker Mike Johnson are on the listing, which additionally contains a variety of Republican senators, Senate candidates and representatives.

Trump’s spouse, Melania Trump, shouldn’t be among the many audio system, neither is his daughter Ivanka Trump. The previous president’s two older sons are slated to talk, alongside along with his son Donald Jr.’s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Lara Trump, who’s married to Eric Trump.

Lara Trump, who can also be co-chair of the Republican Nationwide Committee, teased the lineup earlier this week, saying there might be “unlikely individuals, celebrities who possibly you’ve got by no means heard from, who assist Donald Trump and assist conservative values and the Republican Occasion.” Among the many listing are nation music stars Lee Greenwood and Chris Janson, together with rapper Amber Rose.

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and Florida Rep. Byron Donalds can have prime-time spots, a supply with data of the conference’s planning advised CBS Information.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis can even give a speech. DeSantis, as soon as thought-about Trump’s most daunting challenger for the nomination, dropped out of the first in January and shortly endorsed the previous president.

Nikki Haley, one other Trump main rival, has additionally accepted an invite to talk on the conference, two sources acquainted with the planning advised CBS Information. The event was a reversal from an earlier assertion from her spokesperson, who mentioned “she was not invited, and he or she’s fantastic with that.” Earlier than the conference, Haley launched the a number of dozen delegates she received within the primaries and inspired them to vote for Trump, within the curiosity of occasion unity.

After all, remarks from Trump and his vice presidential choose are probably the most anticipated. Trump is predicted to announce his operating mate within the coming days. Ohio Sens. J.D. Vance, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and North Dakota Gov. Burgum are on the shortlist, and all are slated to talk on the conference.

When is Trump talking on the RNC?

Sometimes, the vice presidential nominee speaks Wednesday, and the presidential nominee addresses the conference on Thursday, the final evening of the conference. Trump mentioned in a social media submit Sunday that after the assassination try, he thought-about delaying his journey to the RNC by two days however as an alternative “determined that I can not enable a ‘shooter,’ or potential murderer, to power change to scheduling, or anything.”

He arrived in Milwaukee late Sunday afternoon and should converse on multiple event in the course of the conference.

Methods to watch the 2024 RNC with cable

CBS tv stations can have protection starting at 10 p.m. Jap in the course of the 4 days. Discover your native CBS station right here.

Methods to watch the 2024 RNC with out cable

CBS Information 24/7 can have protection of the conference all through the day and can stream every evening’s keynote speeches, and may also be seen in your cellular or streaming system.

Fin Gómez, Main Garrett and Caitlin Huey-Burns contributed reporting.

