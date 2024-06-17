News
2024 Tony Awards: Full Winners List
The 2023-24 theater season is lastly coming to a detailed. It was a 12 months with water options (Days of Wine and Roses and The Pocket book) and rain (The Outsiders and Uncle Vanya) and fireplace (Suffs) and puppets (Water for Elephants) and one floating automotive (Again to the Future). We’re exhausted simply interested by it. Now, on June 16, Ariana DeBose is singing them goodnight on the 77th Tony Awards at Lincoln Heart. Coming into the evening, the most-nominated initiatives had been play-with-music Stereophonic and musical-with-Alicia-Keys-music Hell’s Kitchen, each of which managed 13 nominations. However that doesn’t imply everyone else’s water/fireplace/floating automobiles ought to go unnoticed by the theater individuals watching CBS at dwelling! Beneath discover all of the winners on the 2024 Tony Awards.
Finest Musical
Hell’s Kitchen
Illinoise
The Outsiders
Suffs
Water for Elephants
Finest Revival of a Musical
Cabaret on the Equipment Kat Membership
Gutenberg! The Musical
Merrily We Roll Alongside
The Who’s Tommy
Finest Course of a Musical
Maria Friedman — Merrily We Roll Alongside
Michael Greif — Hell’s Kitchen
Leigh Silverman — Suffs
Jessica Stone — Water for Elephants
Danya Taymor — The Outsiders
Finest Efficiency by a Main Actor in a Musical
Brody Grant — The Outsiders
Jonathan Groff — Merrily We Roll Alongside
Dorian Harewood — The Pocket book
Brian d’Arcy James — Days of Wine and Roses
Eddie Redmayne — Cabaret on the Equipment Kat Membership
Finest Efficiency by a Main Actress in a Musical
Eden Espinosa — Lempicka
Maleah Joi Moon — Hell’s Kitchen
Kelli O’Hara — Days of Wine and Roses
Maryann Plunkett — The Pocket book
Gayle Rankin — Cabaret on the Equipment Kat Membership
Finest Efficiency by a Featured Actor in a Musical
Roger Bart — Again to the Future
Joshua Boone — The Outsiders
Brandon Victor Dixon — Hell’s Kitchen
Sky Lakota-Lynch — The Outsiders
Daniel Radcliffe — Merrily We Roll Alongside
Steven Skybell — Cabaret on the Equipment Kat Membership
Finest Efficiency by a Featured Actress in a Musical
Shoshana Bean — Hell’s Kitchen
Amber Iman — Lempicka
Nikki M. James — Suffs
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer — Monty Python’s Spamalot
Kecia Lewis — Hell’s Kitchen
Lindsay Mendez — Merrily We Roll Alongside
Bebe Neuwirth — Cabaret on the Equipment Kat Membership
Finest E book of a Musical
Kristoffer Diaz — Hell’s Kitchen
Bekah Brunstetter — The Pocket book
Adam Rapp and Justin Levine — The Outsiders
Shaina Taub — Suffs
Rick Elice — Water for Elephants
Finest Unique Rating
Adam Guettel — Days of Wine and Roses
David Byrne and Fatboy Slim — Right here Lies Love
Will Butler — Stereophonic
Shaina Taub — Suffs
Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine — The Outsiders
Finest Orchestrations
Timo Andres — Illinoise
Will Butler and Justin Craig — Stereophonic
Justine Levine, Matt Hinkley, and Jamestown Revival — The Outsiders
Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone — Hell’s Kitchen
Jonathan Tunick — Merrily We Roll Alongside
Finest Choreography
Camille A. Brown — Hell’s Kitchen
Annie-B Parson — Right here Lies Love
Rick and Jeff Kuperman — The Outsiders
Justin Peck — Illinoise
Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll — Water for Elephants
Finest Scenic Design in a Musical
Amp that includes Tatianna Kahvegian — The Outsiders
Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini — Hell’s Kitchen
Takeshi Kata — Water for Elephants
David Korins — Right here Lies Love
Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini — Lempicka
Tim Hatley and Finn Ross — Again to the Future
Tom Scutt — Cabaret on the Equipment Kat Membership
Finest Costume Design in a Musical
Dede Ayite — Hell’s Kitchen
Linda Cho — The Nice Gatsby
David Israel Reynoso — Water for Elephants
Tom Scutt — Cabaret on the Equipment Kat Membership
Paul Tazewell — Suffs
Finest Lighting Design in a Musical
Brandon Stirling Baker — Illinoise
Isabella Byrd — Cabaret on the Equipment Kat Membership
Natasha Katz — Hell’s Kitchen
Bradley King and David Bengali — Water for Elephants
Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim — The Outsiders
Finest Sound Design of a Musical
M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer — Right here Lies Love
Kai Harada — Merrily We Roll Alongside
Nick Lidster for Autograph — Cabaret on the Equipment Kat Membership
Gareth Owen — Hell’s Kitchen
Cody Spencer — The Outsiders
Finest Play
Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Mary Jane
Mom Play
Prayer for the French Republic
Stereophonic
Finest Revival of a Play
Acceptable
An Enemy of the Individuals
Purlie Victorious: A Non-Accomplice Romp By the Cotton Patch
Finest Course of a Play
Daniel Aukin — Stereophonic
Anne Kauffman — Mary Jane
Kenny Leon — Purlie Victorious: A Non-Accomplice Romp By the Cotton Patch
Lila Neugebauer — Acceptable
Whitney White — Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Finest Efficiency by a Main Actor in a Play
William Jackson Harper — Uncle Vanya
Leslie Odom, Jr. — Purlie Victorious: A Non-Accomplice Romp By the Cotton Patch
Liev Schreiber — Doubt: A Parable
Jeremy Robust — An Enemy of the Individuals
Michael Stuhlbarg — Patriots
Finest Efficiency by a Main Actress in a Play
Betsy Aidem — Prayer of the French Republic
Jessica Lange — Mom Play
Rachel McAdams — Mary Jane
Sarah Paulson — Acceptable
Amy Ryan — Doubt: A Parable
Finest Efficiency by a Featured Actor in a Play
Will Brill — Stereophonic
Eli Gelb — Stereophonic
Jim Parsons — Mom Play
Tom Pecinka — Stereophonic
Corey Stoll — Acceptable
Finest Efficiency by a Featured Actress in a Play
Quincy Tyler Bernstine — Doubt: A Parable
Juliana Canfield — Stereophonic
Celia Keenan-Bolger — Mom Play
Sarah Pidgeon — Stereophonic
Kara Younger — Purlie Victorious: A Non-Accomplice Romp By the Cotton Patch
Finest Scenic Design in a Play
dots — Acceptable
dots — An Enemy of the Individuals
Derek McLane — Purlie Victorious: A Non-Accomplice Romp By the Cotton Patch
David Zinn — Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
David Zinn — Stereophonic
Finest Costume Design in a Play
Dede Ayite — Acceptable
Dede Ayite — Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Enver Chakartash — Stereophonic
Emilio Sosa — Purlie Victorious: A Non-Accomplice Romp By the Cotton Patch
David Zinn — An Enemy of the Individuals
Finest Lighting Design in a Play
Isabella Byrd — An Enemy of the Individuals
Amith Chandrashaker — Prayer for the French Republic
Jiyoun Chang — Stereophonic
Jane Cox — Acceptable
Natasha Katz — Gray Home
Finest Sound Design of a Play
Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella — Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Leah Gelpe — Mary Jane
Tom Gibbons — Gray Home
Bray Poor and Will Pickens — Acceptable
Ryan Rumery — Stereophonic
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Peso Pluma’s ‘Exodo’ tour performance at Frost Bank Center gets new date
-
News4 weeks ago
How self-ownership can empower physician leadership
-
News4 weeks ago
Peso Pluma coming to Edinburg, tickets on sale next week
-
News3 weeks ago
Jenna Ortega Summons Michael Keaton
-
News4 weeks ago
Who won ‘American Idol’ 2024? Get to know Season 22 winner
-
News3 weeks ago
Ryan Garcia’s B-sample positive for banned substance
-
News3 weeks ago
Today’s Google Doodle Celebrates The Best Breakfast Food, Chilaquiles
-
News3 weeks ago
Official ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ trailer released