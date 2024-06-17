2024 Tony Awards: Full Winners List

The 2023-24 theater season is lastly coming to a detailed. It was a 12 months with water options (Days of Wine and Roses and The Pocket book) and rain (The Outsiders and Uncle Vanya) and fireplace (Suffs) and puppets (Water for Elephants) and one floating automotive (Again to the Future). We’re exhausted simply interested by it. Now, on June 16, Ariana DeBose is singing them goodnight on the 77th Tony Awards at Lincoln Heart. Coming into the evening, the most-nominated initiatives had been play-with-music Stereophonic and musical-with-Alicia-Keys-music Hell’s Kitchen, each of which managed 13 nominations. However that doesn’t imply everyone else’s water/fireplace/floating automobiles ought to go unnoticed by the theater individuals watching CBS at dwelling! Beneath discover all of the winners on the 2024 Tony Awards.

Finest Musical

Hell’s Kitchen

Illinoise

The Outsiders

Suffs

Water for Elephants

Finest Revival of a Musical

Cabaret on the Equipment Kat Membership

Gutenberg! The Musical

Merrily We Roll Alongside

The Who’s Tommy

Finest Course of a Musical

Maria Friedman — Merrily We Roll Alongside

Michael Greif — Hell’s Kitchen

Leigh Silverman — Suffs

Jessica Stone — Water for Elephants

Danya Taymor — The Outsiders

Finest Efficiency by a Main Actor in a Musical

Brody Grant — The Outsiders

Jonathan Groff — Merrily We Roll Alongside

Dorian Harewood — The Pocket book

Brian d’Arcy James — Days of Wine and Roses

Eddie Redmayne — Cabaret on the Equipment Kat Membership

Finest Efficiency by a Main Actress in a Musical

Eden Espinosa — Lempicka

Maleah Joi Moon — Hell’s Kitchen

Kelli O’Hara — Days of Wine and Roses

Maryann Plunkett — The Pocket book

Gayle Rankin — Cabaret on the Equipment Kat Membership

Finest Efficiency by a Featured Actor in a Musical

Roger Bart — Again to the Future

Joshua Boone — The Outsiders

Brandon Victor Dixon — Hell’s Kitchen

Sky Lakota-Lynch — The Outsiders

Daniel Radcliffe — Merrily We Roll Alongside

Steven Skybell — Cabaret on the Equipment Kat Membership

Finest Efficiency by a Featured Actress in a Musical

Shoshana Bean — Hell’s Kitchen

Amber Iman — Lempicka

Nikki M. James — Suffs

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer — Monty Python’s Spamalot

Kecia Lewis — Hell’s Kitchen

Lindsay Mendez — Merrily We Roll Alongside

Bebe Neuwirth — Cabaret on the Equipment Kat Membership

Finest E book of a Musical

Kristoffer Diaz — Hell’s Kitchen

Bekah Brunstetter — The Pocket book

Adam Rapp and Justin Levine — The Outsiders

Shaina Taub — Suffs

Rick Elice — Water for Elephants

Finest Unique Rating

Adam Guettel — Days of Wine and Roses

David Byrne and Fatboy Slim — Right here Lies Love

Will Butler — Stereophonic

Shaina Taub — Suffs

Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine — The Outsiders

Finest Orchestrations

Timo Andres — Illinoise

Will Butler and Justin Craig — Stereophonic

Justine Levine, Matt Hinkley, and Jamestown Revival — The Outsiders

Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone — Hell’s Kitchen

Jonathan Tunick — Merrily We Roll Alongside

Finest Choreography

Camille A. Brown — Hell’s Kitchen

Annie-B Parson — Right here Lies Love

Rick and Jeff Kuperman — The Outsiders

Justin Peck — Illinoise

Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll — Water for Elephants

Finest Scenic Design in a Musical

Amp that includes Tatianna Kahvegian — The Outsiders

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini — Hell’s Kitchen

Takeshi Kata — Water for Elephants

David Korins — Right here Lies Love

Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini — Lempicka

Tim Hatley and Finn Ross — Again to the Future

Tom Scutt — Cabaret on the Equipment Kat Membership

Finest Costume Design in a Musical

Dede Ayite — Hell’s Kitchen

Linda Cho — The Nice Gatsby

David Israel Reynoso — Water for Elephants

Tom Scutt — Cabaret on the Equipment Kat Membership

Paul Tazewell — Suffs

Finest Lighting Design in a Musical

Brandon Stirling Baker — Illinoise

Isabella Byrd — Cabaret on the Equipment Kat Membership

Natasha Katz — Hell’s Kitchen

Bradley King and David Bengali — Water for Elephants

Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim — The Outsiders

Finest Sound Design of a Musical

M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer — Right here Lies Love

Kai Harada — Merrily We Roll Alongside

Nick Lidster for Autograph — Cabaret on the Equipment Kat Membership

Gareth Owen — Hell’s Kitchen

Cody Spencer — The Outsiders

Finest Play

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Mary Jane

Mom Play

Prayer for the French Republic

Stereophonic

Finest Revival of a Play

Acceptable

An Enemy of the Individuals

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Accomplice Romp By the Cotton Patch

Finest Course of a Play

Daniel Aukin — Stereophonic

Anne Kauffman — Mary Jane

Kenny Leon — Purlie Victorious: A Non-Accomplice Romp By the Cotton Patch

Lila Neugebauer — Acceptable

Whitney White — Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Finest Efficiency by a Main Actor in a Play

William Jackson Harper — Uncle Vanya

Leslie Odom, Jr. — Purlie Victorious: A Non-Accomplice Romp By the Cotton Patch

Liev Schreiber — Doubt: A Parable

Jeremy Robust — An Enemy of the Individuals

Michael Stuhlbarg — Patriots

Finest Efficiency by a Main Actress in a Play

Betsy Aidem — Prayer of the French Republic

Jessica Lange — Mom Play

Rachel McAdams — Mary Jane

Sarah Paulson — Acceptable

Amy Ryan — Doubt: A Parable

Finest Efficiency by a Featured Actor in a Play

Will Brill — Stereophonic

Eli Gelb — Stereophonic

Jim Parsons — Mom Play

Tom Pecinka — Stereophonic

Corey Stoll — Acceptable

Finest Efficiency by a Featured Actress in a Play

Quincy Tyler Bernstine — Doubt: A Parable

Juliana Canfield — Stereophonic

Celia Keenan-Bolger — Mom Play

Sarah Pidgeon — Stereophonic

Kara Younger — Purlie Victorious: A Non-Accomplice Romp By the Cotton Patch

Finest Scenic Design in a Play

dots — Acceptable

dots — An Enemy of the Individuals

Derek McLane — Purlie Victorious: A Non-Accomplice Romp By the Cotton Patch

David Zinn — Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

David Zinn — Stereophonic

Finest Costume Design in a Play

Dede Ayite — Acceptable

Dede Ayite — Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Enver Chakartash — Stereophonic

Emilio Sosa — Purlie Victorious: A Non-Accomplice Romp By the Cotton Patch

David Zinn — An Enemy of the Individuals

Finest Lighting Design in a Play

Isabella Byrd — An Enemy of the Individuals

Amith Chandrashaker — Prayer for the French Republic

Jiyoun Chang — Stereophonic

Jane Cox — Acceptable

Natasha Katz — Gray Home

Finest Sound Design of a Play

Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella — Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Leah Gelpe — Mary Jane

Tom Gibbons — Gray Home

Bray Poor and Will Pickens — Acceptable

Ryan Rumery — Stereophonic