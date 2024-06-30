2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Day 2: Simone Biles leads after Day 1 amid injuries to notable contenders

The primary day of competitors for the ladies on the 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Workforce Trials did not come with out its twists and turns, however among the nation’s prime gymnasts are formally midway to realizing a lifelong dream.

As anticipated, seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles leads the all-around standings after the primary night time of competitors. It wasn’t Biles’ greatest efficiency, however she stays nicely forward of the remainder of the sphere with a rating of 58.900.

Rounding out the highest 4 are Biles’ Tokyo Olympic teammates. Jordan Chiles acquired off to a powerful at Trials, ending the day second all-around with a 56.400.

Reigning Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee completed third in simply her third all-around competitors on the elite degree since her battle with kidney illness started a 12 months in the past (56.025).

Reigning Olympic ground champion Jade Carey had probably the greatest all-around meets of her profession for a 55.825, which at the moment locations her fourth all-around.

A number of of the highest contenders went down with accidents previous to the competitors. World all-around bronze medalist Shilese Jones took a fall on vault within the warm-ups and appeared to harm her knee. She sat out the vault rotation earlier than competing on uneven bars, then scratched from the rest of the night time’s competitors. Tokyo Olympic alternate Kayla DiCello withdrew from the competitors after tearing her Achilles on vault firstly of the competitors. Two-time world workforce champion Skye Blakely additionally sustained a torn Achilles in coaching a couple of days earlier than the competitors.

See under for rotation-by-rotation outcomes and highlights.