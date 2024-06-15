20240613 Florida Division of Emergency Management Issues Updates on Invest 90L – South Florida Flash Flooding

~ Governor Ron DeSantis points Government Order-24-115 declaring a State of Emergency in Broward, Collier, Lee, Miami-Dade and Sarasota counties ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – In response to important flooding in South Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Government Order 24-115 declaring a State of Emergency in Broward, Collier, Lee, Miami-Dade and Sarasota counties.

At present, the State Emergency Operations Heart (SEOC) activated to a Degree 1 at 8 a.m. for response efforts with the State Emergency Response Crew (SERT).

Make investments 90L will transfer offshore as we speak, with tropical moisture persevering with to convey scattered heavy rainfall to South Florida. A flood watch will stay in impact throughout South Florida and the Keys attributable to anticipated heavy rainfall that creates the chance of flash flooding. Widespread showers and thunderstorms may be anticipated all through the afternoon and night hours; nevertheless, scattered showers and remoted thunderstorms may be anticipated to proceed into the in a single day hours.

Florida Division of Emergency Administration (Division):

Division Government Director Kevin Guthrie has deployed to South Florida to coordinate state useful resource administration and establish unmet wants in impacted communities.

Greater than 20 pumps and hoses are staged in Punta Gorda to take away flood waters.

Regional Coordinators in impacted areas stay in fixed communication with county emergency administration administrators to report impacts to the State Watch Workplace.

Different state efforts embrace:

Florida Division of Transportation (FDOT)

In preparation for the storm, FDOT crews swept roadways, cleared drainage openings, and staged tools for response.

FDOT crews mobilized pumps to clear flooding on impacted lanes of I-95, Pembroke Street, US1, and SR A1A. Inside hours, these amenities had been cleared and are absolutely operational.

Pumps had been additionally deployed to handle minor flooding inside the Kinney Tunnel, which is now clear and absolutely operational.

FDOT continues to be in communication with native businesses and supply vital useful resource help as wanted.

FDOT crew members are monitoring all roadways and dealing with Florida Freeway Patrol to find out any vital street closures.

Present Street Circumstances

As of 8:30 a.m., the State Freeway System is open, together with these parts of I-95 in Southeast Florida which had been closed for flooding yesterday.

Hallandale Seashore Blvd. between US 1 & SR A1A has some lanes underwater and stalled automobiles however is satisfactory.

Stirling Rd at SW eleventh Ave has turning lanes with standing water.

Seaports

All seaports are open and operational.

Hallandale Seashore Blvd. between US 1 & SR A1A has some lanes underwater and stalled automobiles however is satisfactory.

Stirling Rd at SW eleventh Ave has turning lanes with standing water.

Airports

The next airports are OPEN: Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood Worldwide – A number of taxiway closures for flooding. A number of (50+) industrial flight delays and cancellations. Key West Worldwide – Few (5+) industrial flight delays and cancellations reported. Miami Worldwide – A number of (50+) industrial flight delays and cancellations. Orlando Worldwide – Few (5+) industrial flight delays and cancellations reported. Palm Seashore Worldwide – Airport open and operational, no cancellations and few delays. Sarasota/Bradenton Worldwide – Runway 04/22 closed. Few (2) industrial flight delays reported. Southwest Florida Worldwide – Few (5+) industrial flight delays and cancellations reported.



Rail

The next businesses are IMPACTED: Brightline – Operations suspended from Aventura and Miami Station



Transit

The next businesses are IMPACTED: Neighborhood shuttles in Hallandale Seashore and Dania Seashore, Davie and Lauderdale Lakes are suspended. Broward County Transit is detouring one route. LauderGo Micromover service is suspended.



Security Messaging

FDOT reminds motorists to at all times verify FL511 for real-time journey data, together with street and bridge closures.

Drivers ought to actively monitor their environment, particularly throughout nighttime hours. Bear in mind, motorists ought to deal with intersections with non-working site visitors alerts as STOP indicators in all instructions then proceed with warning.

Florida Freeway Patrol (FHP)

The Florida Freeway Patrol is actively working with and coordinating response efforts with regulation enforcement and the Florida Division of Transportation in response to this flooding occasion.

FHP is engaged with all Florida counties which have requested help to help native flooding response efforts.

FHP is actively patrolling affected areas impacted by flooding.

FHP has eliminated deserted automobiles alongside Interstate 95.

FHP has staffed a number of street closures in affected areas.

FHP’s deployed fixed-wing plane and unmanned aerial models are supporting and coordinating with FDOT to help restoration efforts whereas assessing roadway and site visitors situations inside the impacted areas.

The Florida Freeway Patrol reminds motorists to make use of excessive warning. Motorists can report disabled automobiles or harmful driving situations to *FHP (*347).

FloridaCommerce

FloridaCommerce and the State Emergency Response Crew (SERT) activated the Enterprise Injury Evaluation Survey in response to the flooding in South Florida. Survey responses will permit the state to expedite flooding restoration efforts by gathering information and assessing the wants of affected companies in any county positioned south of I-4. Companies can full the survey on-line by visiting FloridaDisaster.biz and choosing “South Florida Flooding” from the dropdown menu.

FloridaCommerce has activated the personal sector hotline at 850-815-4925 from 8:00 a.m. to five:00 p.m. Inquiries might also be emailed to [email protected].

Updates on closures and enterprise assets are persistently being up to date at FloridaDisaster.biz/CurrentDisasterUpdates.

Florida Division of Regulation Enforcement (FDLE)

FDLE’s emergency preparedness unit is activated on the State Emergency Operations Heart and brokers and analysts are prepared to reply to the wants of regulation enforcement and communities impacted by Make investments 90L.

The Workplace of Monetary Regulation (OFR)

The OFR issued a proclamation to monetary establishments and securities professionals relating to Make investments 90L – South Florida Flash Flooding.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Fee (FWC)

FWC officers stand prepared to help with emergency response tools and capabilities and are coordinating with state and native emergency administration.

Florida Division of Environmental Safety

The Florida Division of Environmental Safety is coordinating with Florida’s Water/Wastewater Company Response Community (FlaWARN) and different response businesses on the dispatch of turbines, gasoline and pump vehicles which may be wanted to help consuming water and wastewater amenities within the impacted areas.

The South Florida Water Administration District (SFWMD) is partaking native governments in Miami-Dade and Broward counties to help flood management efforts all through the regional canal system. SFWMD is on the market to supply technical and different help to native governments and drainage operators, together with deploying short-term pumps to alleviate localized flooding. The regional canal system is absolutely operational with no points right now.

At the moment, no Florida State Parks are closed.

Florida Division of Schooling

For the newest data from the Florida Division of Schooling relating to closures and re-openings of early studying suppliers, faculty districts and schools, please go to fldoe.org/storminfo.

Florida Division of Enterprise and Skilled Regulation

Because it turns into protected to take action, the Division of Enterprise and Skilled Regulation (DBPR) investigators are deploying to impacted areas to conduct injury assessments of licensed institutions by checking for structural damages and combatting unlicensed exercise.

Company for Well being Care Administration

The Company for Well being Care Administration (AHCA) has activated the Emergency Affected person Look-Up System (E-PLUS). All customers in affected counties had been notified through e mail of system activation.

has activated the Emergency Affected person Look-Up System (E-PLUS). All customers in affected counties had been notified through e mail of system activation. AHCA has opened an occasion within the Well being Facility Reporting System for the next counties: Hillsborough, Polk, Osceola, Orange, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, Indian River, Manatee, Hardee, Highlands, Okeechobee, St. Lucie, Martin, Sarasota, DeSoto, Charlotte, Glades, Lee, Hendry, Collier, Palm Seashore, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties.

has opened an occasion within the Well being Facility Reporting System for the next counties: Hillsborough, Polk, Osceola, Orange, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, Indian River, Manatee, Hardee, Highlands, Okeechobee, St. Lucie, Martin, Sarasota, DeSoto, Charlotte, Glades, Lee, Hendry, Collier, Palm Seashore, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties. AHCA will proceed to observe the climate and potential impacts to well being care amenities.

Florida Division of Agriculture and Shopper Companies

The division is coordinating with Florida’s ports and gasoline business companions to make sure enough gasoline provides can be found throughout Florida.

Gasoline inspectors are responding to impacted areas to make sure retail gasoline dispensers are working correctly and testing the standard of gasoline.

Meals security inspectors are responding to impacted areas to conduct injury assessments and make sure the protected operation of permitted meals institutions.

The division is coordinating with agricultural companions to make sure these impacted have enough assets and help.

Florida State Guard

To help South Florida communities impacted by Make investments 90L, the Florida State Guard is actively coordinating with the Florida Division of Emergency Administration to arrange and deploy the next personnel and assets: 14 personnel deployed from the Maritime Response Battalion to help the Florida Fish and Wildlife Fee on belongings to extend accessibility and render help to communities as wanted. 20 personnel from the Maritime Response Squadron and Disaster Response Battalion to incorporate licensed U.S. Coast Guard Boat Captains and help crews to function 4 shallow water vessels and two amphibious rescue automobiles to render humanitarian support as wanted. 6 multipurpose automobiles to move assets and provides to the affected space. 25 personnel on standby to help in extra responses and restoration operations as wanted.



Division of Elder Affairs

The Division of Elder Affairs (DOEA) has been in communication with all of the Space Companies on Getting older companions to handle unmet wants, as vital. For updates, go to ElderAffairs.org.

For updates and restoration data on the flooding impacts attributable to Make investments 90L – South Florida Flash Flooding, go to FloridaDisaster.org/SFLFlood.

Observe the Division for updates on Instagram, X and Fb.

###

Up to date: Thursday, June 13, 2024