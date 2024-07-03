3 Indiana Fever players named 2024 WNBA All-Stars

NEW YORK — Three Indiana Fever gamers will play on WNBA’s All-Star staff.

Clark was the main vote-getter from the followers, receiving 700,735 along with her Indiana teammate Aliyah Boston ending second 72,000 votes behind. The Fever’s Kelsey Mitchell was additionally named to the staff.

The gamers have been chosen Tuesday by a mixture of votes from the media, gamers and followers in addition to the league’s 12 coaches to play within the sport in Phoenix on July 20. It is the twentieth All-Star Recreation within the league’s historical past.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will staff up on the WNBA All-Star staff to play towards the U.S. Olympic staff led by A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart.

Clark and Reese have been a boon for the WNBA in scores, merchandise gross sales and attendance. They’re additionally enjoying properly on the court docket with Clark third in assists with 6.9 and Reese main the WNBA in rebounds at 11.4. It is solely the eighth time that two rookies have been on the staff. The final was Shoni Schimmel and Chiney Ogwumike in 2014.

Becoming a member of the rookies on the WNBA staff have been DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones of Connecticut, Allisha Grey of Atlanta, Dearica Hamby of Los Angeles, Jonquel Jones of New York, Kayla McBride of Minnesota, Kelsey Mitchell of Indiana, Nneka Ogwumike of Seattle and Arike Ogunbowale of Dallas.

Ogunbowale was the MVP of the 2021 All-Star sport which featured the identical format of the U.S. staff enjoying a league All-Star staff. The WNBA staff received that sport.

The U.S. staff, which shall be going for an eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal in Paris later this month, additionally options Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi. The pair of Phoenix gamers will get an opportunity to play in entrance of their house crowd within the exhibition sport. Taurasi shall be vying for a file sixth Olympic gold medal.

Three of Wilson’s Las Vegas teammates — Chelsea Grey, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Younger — are on the U.S. staff. Grey was on the Tokyo Olympic squad whereas Plum and Younger each helped the Individuals win the inaugural 3-on-3 gold medal.

Different returners from the Tokyo Video games embody Napheesa Collier and Jewell Loyd. A number of first-time Olympians will be part of the staff with Alyssa Thomas, Sabrina Ionescu and Kahleah Copper. All three performed on the American staff that received the World Cup in Australia in 2022.

Each participant chosen for both the U.S. staff or the WNBA squad is taken into account an All-Star making this Taurasi’s eleventh time within the sport. She’s now alone in second behind Sue Hen for many all time. Hen was a 13-time All-Star.

The league may have a 3-point problem and ability contest the night time earlier than the All-Star sport.