5.2 magnitude earthquake near Bakersfield rumbles through Southern California





CNN

—



A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck close to Lamont, California, on Tuesday evening and rumbled via a broad stretch of Southern California, together with Los Angeles.

The US Geological Survey reported the earthquake’s epicenter hit about 15 miles southwest of Lamont – and roughly 25 miles south of Bakersfield – round 9:09 p.m. PT. The survey earlier rated the earthquake a 5.3 magnitude however later downgraded it to five.2.

Folks from Fresno to as far south as Temecula reported feeling the jolt, based on the company’s tracker.

About 100 miles to the southeast of the epicenter, no important infrastructure harm or accidents had been famous in Los Angeles, based on the town’s hearth division, which despatched individuals from its hearth stations to survey whether or not the world was impacted.

The US Geological Survey estimated a low chance of casualties or harm from the quake.

About 60 smaller quakes – ranking as excessive as 4.5 – had been recorded over the following hour, based on California Institute of Expertise seismologist Lucy Jones.

Jones described the 5.2 magnitude earthquake as “strong,” saying, “A majority of (magnitude 5 earthquakes) would have fewer aftershocks than this.”

“Lately, we’ve had a somewhat quiet couple of many years,” Jones stated, including: “In Southern California, we’ve had seven (magnitude 5 earthquakes) within the final 10 years. However on the long-term common, it’s extra like a pair a 12 months.”

Nonetheless, Jones cautioned that Tuesday’s earthquakes ought to function a reminder that individuals must be ready for bigger – and maybe extra harmful – quakes.

“One of many myths is that the small earthquakes launch power and make a giant earthquake much less possible, and that’s not true,” Jones stated. “So I feel it’s time to remind those who in the long term, California is earthquake nation. And in the long term, we (ought to anticipate) extra earthquakes than we’ve been seeing for the final 20 years.”

Jones emphasised that whereas we can not predict precisely when a big earthquake will strike, they’re inevitable.

“The possibility of a giant earthquake is 100%. Simply give us sufficient time,” she stated.

Residents in earthquake-prone areas can put together by figuring out attainable falling hazards of their house, creating an emergency plan and contemplating insurance coverage protection, amongst different actions, based on the Earthquake Nation Alliance.

This can be a creating story and will likely be up to date.