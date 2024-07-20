A deadly listeria outbreak is linked to deli meat : NPR

toggle caption AJ Watt/iStockphoto/Getty Pictures

Not less than two individuals have died and dozens extra have been hospitalized in reference to a listeria outbreak linked to meat bought at U.S. deli counters, the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention mentioned.

Twenty-eight individuals have been hospitalized in 12 states, the CDC mentioned Friday.

However the federal well being company warned that the actual variety of instances is probably going greater than what’s been reported as a result of some individuals could have contracted milder instances that did not require critical medical remedy.

The most important confirmed outbreaks had been in New York state, with seven instances, and Maryland, with six. The 2 individuals who died lived in Illinois and New Jersey.

The outbreak is tied to deli meat bought at counters

The CDC mentioned investigators had been nonetheless accumulating particulars about what merchandise could also be contaminated. Whereas it hadn’t but collected sufficient data to subject any recollects, the company mentioned there have been no studies of individuals getting sick after consuming prepackaged deli meat.

Many individuals linked to the outbreak reported getting sick after consuming sliced meats purchased from varied supermarkets and deli counters. The CDC suggested individuals to keep away from consuming deli meats purchased at delis except heated earlier than consuming.

What’s listeria?

Listeria is a foodborne bacterial sickness that impacts round 1,600 individuals within the U.S. yearly, with about 260 deaths. It may well result in critical and typically deadly infections, particularly in people who find themselves pregnant, 65 and older, youngsters, and other people with weakened immune methods. Typical signs embody fever, muscle aches and drowsiness.