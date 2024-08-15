Aaron Rodgers won’t judge Haason Reddick for his holdout, but says being on the Jets is best for him

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers has the right place in thoughts for Haason Reddick to finish up after the star edge rusher requested a commerce from the New York Jets.

And Reddick wouldn’t should go far.

“Clearly, we’d love for him to be right here, however, you realize, we don’t decide him for making an attempt to do what’s greatest for him,” Rodgers stated Tuesday. “I feel what’s greatest for him is to be a Jet as a result of that is going to be a enjoyable experience.

“However, you realize, he’s obtained to make the perfect resolution for him and his household.”

Reddick’s holdout reached 22 days as he seeks a brand new contract with no decision in sight, particularly after he requested the Jets on Monday to commerce him. Shortly after Reddick’s request went public, New York basic supervisor Joe Douglas issued a press release by means of the group saying the Jets wouldn’t be buying and selling him.

Coach Robert Saleh declined remark when requested concerning the state of affairs and deferred to Douglas’ assertion.

“I’m not going to elaborate any greater than Joe did,” Saleh stated. “It’s what it’s. I’m going to deal with the fellows who’re right here.”

Reddick has been absent all offseason and coaching camp since being acquired by the Jets for a 2026 conditional third-round draft decide.

“There’s all the time new issues within the league,” Rodgers stated. “I’ve been within the league 20 years and I’ve seen loads of stuff. I feel as gamers, we all the time attempt to first facet with the participant as a result of you realize what’s it wish to be a participant.”

Rodgers stated he doesn’t know Reddick properly, however has performed in opposition to him and exchanged messages with him when the Jets acquired him. The four-time NFL MVP additionally didn’t rule out reaching out to Reddick once more throughout his contract standoff.

“Yeah, that’s attainable,” Rodgers stated. “Something’s attainable.”

When requested if he deliberate to contact Reddick, Rodgers nodded his head and stated, “Yeah.”

Saleh stated he has spoken beforehand to Reddick, however didn’t say when the latest time the 2 communicated was. The coach additionally stated he hasn’t been disheartened by the state of affairs.

“It’s not irritating as a result of I don’t have management over it,” Saleh stated. “We’re enthusiastic about our group. Nonetheless wanting ahead for him to get right here when he’s prepared. And when he’s prepared, we’re going to embrace him with open arms and prepare to assault the moments that he brings to us.”

Reddick, who has double-digit sacks in 4 straight seasons, is predicted to spice up the Jets’ cross rush after the group allowed Bryce Huff to depart in free company and traded John Franklin-Myers to Denver. He was acquired by New York after asking Philadelphia to pursue a commerce over his contract state of affairs. He needed a brand new deal then and the Eagles weren’t going to provide him one.

New York made the commerce with the assumption there can be no points and Reddick would report beneath his present contract — and the perimeters might discuss when he arrived. The 29-year-old Reddick appeared completely happy when he spoke on a video name with reporters after the commerce on April 1.

“Regardless of the way it goes, what number of years, I’m going to be right here for nonetheless lengthy I’m right here for,” Reddick stated, “and I’m going to provide the group, the followers the whole lot that I’ve.”

Reddick was positioned on the reserve/didn’t report checklist on July 25, the Jets’ second day of camp observe.

He’s scheduled to make $14.25 million in base wage within the ultimate yr of his deal. By lacking the primary three weeks of camp, Reddick is dealing with greater than $1 million in necessary fines. He additionally forfeited a $250,000 exercise bonus for not attending the Jets’ offseason exercises. None of Reddick’s wage for this season is assured.

Saleh additionally insisted Reddick’s contract holdout isn’t changing into a distraction to the group.

“It’s not,” he stated. “I promise you it’s not. It’s an ideal alternative for the fellows which can be right here. We love our D-line, we love our depth, particularly on the defensive finish place.”

NOTES: TE Jeremy Ruckert is coping with a concussion that may sideline him for a couple of days. … The Jets held their longest observe of camp, with the session lasting almost 2 1/2 hours. “I feel we scripted the equal of virtually three quarters of soccer for every, particularly for the primary and second group,” Saleh stated. “It was good as a result of we didn’t flinch, so we’re in fairly good condition.” … Saleh was requested when he started occupied with enjoying San Francisco within the season opener on Sept. 9. “Not going to mislead you,” Saleh stated. “That began the second the schedule got here out.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl