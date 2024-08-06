Adin Ross’ Livestream With Donald Trump Peaks at 500,000 Viewers

Conservative web star Adin Ross’ livestream with Donald Trump — wherein the digital celeb gifted the previous president a custom-made Tesla cybertruck and golden Rolex — reached 500,000 viewers Monday afternoon.

Ross is a 23-year-old influencer who amassed a following by way of movies of himself taking part in video video games. He has beforehand welcomed different controversial company to his channel, together with former kickboxer Andrew Tate and white supremacist Nick Fuentes. Ross was banned from livestream platform Twitch final yr following a number of situations of homophobic feedback.

In his video Monday afternoon, hosted on Kick, Ross gifted Trump a cybertruck with “Make America Nice Once more” engraved on the hood. Printed on every door was the picture of Trump along with his fist within the air following final month’s assassination try. The presentation occurred within the driveway of Trump’s Mar a Lago residence.

Per the New York Instances, Trump advised Ross he thought the present was “unimaginable.” Contained in the automobile, he additionally reportedly advised the web star the Rolex was “so good.”

The mixed estimated price of a customized cybertruck and Rolex watch more than likely exceeds $100,000, which is way above the authorized federal restrict of particular person marketing campaign contributions ($3,300). To NYT, Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt mentioned the marketing campaign “will submit an advisory opinion to the FEC [Federal Election Comission] to hunt steering on the way to deal with the presents.”