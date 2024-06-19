Al Horford wins NBA title with Celtics in 186th playoff game

BOSTON — After taking part in in additional playoff video games than some other participant in league historical past earlier than profitable his first NBA championship, Al Horford flashbacked eight years in the past to his first free company assembly with the Boston Celtics as he stood on stage in the course of TD Backyard and confetti fluttered by means of the air.

“Man, I am going to always remember what Danny Ainge instructed me in that assembly,” Horford, 38, mentioned of the Celtics’ former president of basketball operations. “He mentioned, ‘You may win championships in lots of locations, however there’s nothing like profitable in Boston. Nothing like profitable as a Celtic.'”

When Celtics coach Joe Mazzula — who’s three years youthful than the 17-year veteran — subbed Horford out of Sport 5 with 2:02 remaining within the fourth quarter and Boston nicely on its solution to a 106-88 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, the gang let the ahead hear it with a booming ovation.

“No person deserved it greater than Al,” mentioned Jaylen Brown, the Finals MVP. “He is been a terrific not simply chief on the courtroom however off the courtroom as nicely. … It has been an honor to be by his aspect. And Al Horford is a real-life legend and hero. It has been nice to be his teammate.”

In his 186th profession postseason recreation with three completely different groups within the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers and Boston, Horford posted 9 factors, 9 rebounds, 2 assists and a pair of steals — one in all which got here by diving to the ground to corral the ball and pitch it forward to Brown for a simple rating to place the Celtics up 54-39 late within the second quarter.

Gary Payton beforehand held the mark, taking part in 152 postseason video games earlier than profitable all of it with the Miami Warmth. Karl Malone holds the report for many postseason video games with out a title (193).

Horford’s choice to signal with Boston in 2016 coincided with the drafting of Brown and got here simply earlier than the Celtics introduced in Jayson Tatum in 2017, ushering a string of convention finals appearances and two Finals berths.

With Kristaps Porzingis sidelined with a calf damage for many of the postseason, Horford’s impression was immense, scoring 22 factors with 15 rebounds and 5 assists in a close-out win over the Cleveland Cavaliers within the second spherical and placing up 23 factors, 5 rebounds and three blocks in a Sport 3 win over the Indiana Pacers within the Jap Convention finals to place Boston in place to brush.

“We leaned on him a lot,” Brown mentioned. “Most likely an excessive amount of for his age and the place he is at. He simply delivered. So constant, so disciplined together with his physique. By no means complains, what I imply. The one factor he does is add to profitable.”

Horford, who was born in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, celebrated the aftermath of the title together with his daughter in his arms as she held a Dominican flag. He’s the primary Dominican-born participant to win an NBA championship.

Al Horford mirrored on what former Celtics government Danny Ainge instructed him at his first free company assembly with Boston: “He mentioned, ‘You may win championships in lots of locations, however there’s nothing like profitable in Boston. Nothing like profitable as a Celtic.'” Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports activities

“Hell of a profession,” Celtics ahead Derrick White mentioned. “So underrated profession. Simply does the whole lot for us. Would not ask for something. I am so joyful for him, and I am glad I may very well be part of it. Simply a tremendous profession, and that is simply one other chapter of it.”

Horford, who’s underneath contract subsequent season with Boston for $9.5 million, addressed how for much longer he’ll think about taking part in after follow Sunday.

“For me, I by no means actually put a timeframe on it,” Horford instructed ESPN. “I need to make it possible for I really feel wholesome, that I am having fun with what I am doing and for me, fortunately, I’ve my spouse’s help and my household’s. That is a giant deal to me. … I really feel like I have been requested this for a couple of years now and I really feel good, I need to hold taking part in. Why not hold going? I do not need to restrict myself.”

From the sounds of it, Horford sticking round would sit simply effective with the Celtics.

“Realizing the kind of individual that Al is, understanding the chief that he’s, even off the courtroom, the daddy that he’s, simply the all-around nice individual and nice human,” Celtics guard Jrue Vacation mentioned, “I would run by means of a brick wall for him.”