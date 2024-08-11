All 62 bodies recovered after disaster

EPA The aircraft crash in Brazil’s São Paulo state is the nation’s worst since 2007

All our bodies have been recovered from the location of a aircraft crash within the Brazilian state of São Paulo which killed everybody on board, the authorities have confirmed. Groups had been working to search out and establish victims of the catastrophe after a twin-engine turboprop operated by airline Voepass got here down within the city of Vinhedo. The variety of casualties was revised upwards on Saturday to 62. Voepass stated earlier that the ATR 72-500 was carrying 57 passengers and 4 crew between Cascavel within the southern state of Paraná to Guarulhos airport in São Paulo metropolis. Nevertheless it later confirmed there was one other unaccounted-for passenger on the flight.

Footage circulating on social media confirmed a aircraft descending vertically, spiralling because it fell. The plane crashed in a residential space, however no-one on the bottom was injured. Officers stated just one residence in an area condominium complicated was broken. The state of São Paulo stated it concluded its operation to take away the victims’ our bodies from the location at 18:30 native time (22:30 BST) on Saturday. It added that the our bodies – 34 males and 28 females – have been being moved to a police morgue within the metropolis of São Paulo, the place they are going to be recognized and launched to the households. Two of the victims, the captain and first officer, have already been recognized, the state confirmed. It added that relations shall be staying in a resort within the metropolis to assist with figuring out the victims – 38 households have arrived up to now. Earlier, Capt Maycon Cristo, a spokesman for the fireplace division, stated groups have been counting on a variety of components to assist establish passengers. These embody paperwork and the place of our bodies in relation to seating, in addition to cellphones recovered from among the victims.

The aircraft crash is Brazil’s worst since 2007, when a TAM Categorical aircraft crashed and burst into flames at São Paulo’s Congonhas airport , killing 199 folks. At this stage, it’s not recognized what triggered the ATR 72-500 to crash. Authorities stated the flight recorders had been retrieved. ATR, the French-Italian aircraft maker, stated it might co-operate with the investigation. In keeping with the monitoring web site Flightradar24, flight 2283 had taken off from Cascavel at 11:56 native time (14:56 GMT) on Friday and was because of arrive at 13:40. The final sign acquired from the plane was about 20 minutes earlier than it was scheduled to land. Brazil’s civil aviation company stated the aircraft, which was inbuilt 2010, had been “in good working situation, with legitimate registration and airworthiness certificates”. The 4 crew members on board on the time of the accident have been all duly licensed and had legitimate {qualifications}, it added. The Uopeccan Most cancers Hospital in Cascavel informed BBC Brasil that two of its trainee docs have been among the many passengers who died. The second the passenger aircraft crashed was witnessed by native residents, whereas others described harm to their houses. Luiz Augusto de Oliveira informed Reuters that he, his spouse and their maid have been at residence when “immediately we noticed the plane exploding within the yard of my home”. He stated: “On the time of the collision, we thought it was a helicopter breaking down, because of the noise.” He added that everybody in the home was unhurt and whereas there was some harm, it was “as minimal as attainable, it was materials items. I simply should thank God for the way in which the plane crashed.”