News
All results, as Oka Shinnosuke strikes surprise gold in men’s all-around final
There was a change within the leaderboard after 4 occasions with Ukraine’s Oleg Verniaiev, the 2016 Olympic all-around silver medallist, and reigning world all-around silver medallist Illia Kovtun utilizing parallel bars scores of a15.000 and 15.400, respectively, to take a seat one-two.
Oka, who led after three equipment, dropped to fourth as Xiao sat third after a clear Kasamatsu double-full netted him a 14.833.
Zhang continued to hold close to the highest in sixth, heading into his two greatest occasions.
Oka, 15.100; Xiao, 14.766; and Zhang, 15.300; used sensible parallel bars routines to take the highest three spots, respectively, heading into the ultimate rotation. The trio was separated by lower than 4 tenths of a degree.
Zhang had a nervous warm-up, falling to his abdomen on a structure Tkatchev within the closing warm-up for the horizontal bar.
In competitors, Oka delivered an exhilarating effort to place the strain on Zhang who nickeled and dimed his strategy to a 14.633, simply shy of the mark he wanted for gold.
Embraced by his teammate Hashimoto, the duo ran to the ground train podium to have fun, swarmed by photographers and cameras.
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Rep. Bennie Thompson fires staffer after controversial posts over Trump attack
-
News3 weeks ago
Duck Donuts brings back Shark Dozen deal during Shark Week
-
News4 weeks ago
How to watch Costa Rica vs. Paraguay for free
-
News4 weeks ago
Vikings rookie CB Khyree Jackson, 24, among three killed in car crash
-
News4 weeks ago
Colombia 5-0 Panama (Jul 6, 2024) Game Analysis
-
News4 weeks ago
Former Oregon cornerback Khyree Jackson killed in Maryland car crash
-
News3 weeks ago
Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh Fall in Love
-
News4 weeks ago
¿Qué le obsequió Jabeur a Djokovic en Wimbledon?