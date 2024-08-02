Connect with us

All results, as Oka Shinnosuke strikes surprise gold in men’s all-around final

There was a change within the leaderboard after 4 occasions with Ukraine’s Oleg Verniaiev, the 2016 Olympic all-around silver medallist, and reigning world all-around silver medallist Illia Kovtun utilizing parallel bars scores of a15.000 and 15.400, respectively, to take a seat one-two.

Oka, who led after three equipment, dropped to fourth as Xiao sat third after a clear Kasamatsu double-full netted him a 14.833.

Zhang continued to hold close to the highest in sixth, heading into his two greatest occasions.

Oka, 15.100; Xiao, 14.766; and Zhang, 15.300; used sensible parallel bars routines to take the highest three spots, respectively, heading into the ultimate rotation. The trio was separated by lower than 4 tenths of a degree.

Zhang had a nervous warm-up, falling to his abdomen on a structure Tkatchev within the closing warm-up for the horizontal bar.

In competitors, Oka delivered an exhilarating effort to place the strain on Zhang who nickeled and dimed his strategy to a 14.633, simply shy of the mark he wanted for gold.

Embraced by his teammate Hashimoto, the duo ran to the ground train podium to have fun, swarmed by photographers and cameras.

