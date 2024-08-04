After lighting the Paris 2024 Olympic cauldron, Teddy Riner did not simply set the Champ de Mars Enviornment ablaze on Friday, he set the whole nation of France alight with delight and jubilation.

On the ultimate day of the person judo competitors, Riner etched his title in historical past, turning into the most embellished Olympic judoka ever. With this victory, he secured his third particular person Olympic title (including to his golds in Rio 2016 and London 2012) and sixth medal general.

And, to make his historic gold medal even sweeter, he received it on residence soil.

Within the ultimate, Riner confronted off in opposition to the Republic of Korea’s Kim Minjong, a contest that culminated in victory by ippon for the French large.

Temur Rakhimov of Tajikistan took residence the primary judo bronze for his nation, whereas Alisher Yusupov of Uzbekistan took the second bronze of the night.

Boasting 11 world titles and now six Olympic medals, Riner has shattered information, standing alone as the primary male judoka to win 5 particular person Olympic medals. His journey to the highest of the rostrum was nothing wanting legendary, defeating among the sport’s titans alongside the best way.

As the group roared in approval, Riner’s triumph was not only a private achievement however a second of nationwide delight, inspiring future generations and leaving an indelible mark on the game.

“It’s an important supply of delight, even when it’s difficult to grasp right away,” the judo legend stated.

“It’s particular as a result of it’s at residence. After which to have Guadeloupe behind me, the Antilles, it’s loopy! I’ve dreamed of it a number of occasions in my profession to expertise a ultimate like that, with an ippon like that. Immediately I’ve finished it at residence.”

As for LA 2028? Riner stated, “In fact. However every part is available in time. It is 2024. I’ll take pleasure in this medal.”

With the French President Emmanuel Macron, watching on, Riner’s victory in Paris is a celebration of excellence, resilience and the spirit of the Olympics, lighting a flame of inspiration that may burn brightly for generations to return.

Tomorrow, 3 August, Riner has the possibility to solidify his legacy even additional. Can he, on the helm of the French crew, repeat the blended crew successes of Tokyo 2020, and add one other medal to the report?