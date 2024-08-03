All results, as USA’s Kate Douglass wins women’s 200m breaststroke

Smith, who picked up her second Video games medal after clinching gold within the 100m breaststroke, confirmed her retirement following the competitors.

“I believe I am a really lucky athlete. I believe lots of people dream and hope to get what I’ve however, for me, it was by no means concerning the medals,” she stated. “It is all the time simply making an attempt to problem myself, push myself, and that race was precisely that. It’s pushing and that combat and that competitiveness.

“That was an incredible race, so to finish it off with a silver, however with a combat. That’s one of the best ways to finish it.”

Smith completed sharing that she hasn’t given up on the Olympic spirit. “You will most likely see me on the subsequent Olympics, however on the workers,” she stated. “I’d love to simply expertise that as a spectator.”

Schouten is barely the second swimmer from The Netherlands to make an Olympic ultimate within the 200m breaststroke. She was rewarded together with her first Olympic medal.

Schouten was nonetheless in shock as she spoke to reporters following the competitors, saying, “It feels a bit unreal. I do not actually know the best way to clarify it. I’m completely satisfied and I’m actually shocked. I do not assume it has actually kicked in as but. I really feel just a little bizarre, I can not look ahead to the ceremony, after which I believe all the pieces will kick in. I’ll see my dad and mom and coach, after which it can begin to really feel actual. I’m like, did this actually occur or is it a dream?”

This additionally marks the ultimate particular person occasion for three-time Workforce USA Olympian Lilly King, who completed in eighth and had beforehand introduced that she will not be making an Olympic bid for LA 2028.