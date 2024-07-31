Connect with us

Amazon Prime Video on Monday vs. Phillies

Amazon Prime Video on Monday vs. Phillies
The Yankees (62-45, second in AL East) are featured on Prime Video for the primary time since July 10 as they wrap up a six-game street journey with a go to to the Metropolis of Brotherly Like to tackle the Philadelphia Phillies (65-40, finest in MLB).

Following a tricky begin to the second half, the Yankees acquired again to their successful methods, taking two out of three in opposition to the Purple Sox for the primary time in three conferences this season.

Sunday night time’s sequence finale in Boston additionally featured Jazz Chisholm Jr. debut in Pinstripes after the 2022 All-Star was traded to the Bronx on Saturday afternoon.

