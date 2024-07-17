Amber Rose Says ‘Media Lied’ About Trump in RNC Speech

Mannequin and rapper Amber Rose spoke on the Republican Nationwide Conference in Milwaukee, Wis., on Monday, the place she voiced her help for former President Donald Trump within the 2024 election.

“I’m right here tonight to inform you, irrespective of your political background, that the very best likelihood we’ve got to present our infants a greater life is to elect Donald Trump president of america,” Rose stated on stage.

The previous actuality TV star claimed “the media has lied to us” about Trump, including, “I do know this as a result of for a very long time, I believed these lies.”

Rose was among the many featured audio system on the RNC on Monday endorsing Trump; others who addressed the RNC delegates embody Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and Alabama Sen. Katie Britt.

Rose was as soon as extremely crucial of Trump, calling him a “fucking fool” in a 2016 interview with The Minimize. “I actually hope he’s not president,” she stated on the time.

“I believed the left-wing propaganda that Donald Trump was a racist,” Rose stated on the conference, including that she ultimately watched “all of the rallies” and began assembly so lots of his “purple hat-wearing supporters.”

“I spotted Donald Trump and his supporters don’t care should you’re Black, white, homosexual or straight. It’s all love,” Rose stated. “And that’s when it hit me: These are my individuals. That is the place I belong.”

On the finish of her speech, Rose stated, “The left informed me to hate Trump and even worse, to hate the opposite aspect — the individuals who help him.”

“While you reduce by means of the lies, you understand the reality: American households have been higher when Donald Trump was president. We have been safer, wealthier and stronger,” she claimed.

One other featured speaker was Sean O’Brien, the primary Teamsters union president to talk at a Republican Nationwide Conference. (Massive Labor has lengthy been a Democratic stronghold.)

Though O’Brien praised Trump for having “the spine to open the doorways to this Republican conference,” he stated the Worldwide Brotherhood of Teamsters has not but endorsed a candidate.

The Teamsters president additionally took the chance to debate the “financial terrorism” by large firms and the way the American employee is being taken without any consideration.

“The American individuals aren’t silly. They know the system is damaged. Everyone knows how Washington is run. Working individuals haven’t any likelihood of successful this combat. That’s why I’m right here in the present day, as a result of I refuse to maintain doing the identical issues my predecessors did,” O’Brien stated.