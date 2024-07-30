Americans Huske, Walsh secure 1-2 finish in women’s 100m butterfly

On the Tokyo Olympics, Torri Huske missed the ladies’s 100m butterfly podium by a single hundredth of a second. Three years later, she’s the Olympic champion. And he or she needed to chase down the world file holder, American teammate Gretchen Walsh, to do it.

Huske gained an electrical closing in 55.59 seconds, beating Walsh to the wall by 0.04 to win her first particular person Olympic gold.

FULL RESULTS

“I am in shock proper now,” Huske advised NBC’s Melissa Stark instantly following the race. “I am so grateful to be right here with Gretchen. It is simply wonderful. I’ve had an extended highway however I’ve had a variety of assist and I am so grateful for all of it.”

Walsh took silver for the primary particular person Olympic medal of her profession. The 21-year-old broke the world file within the occasion at June’s U.S. Olympic swimming trials when she clocked 55.18, however couldn’t replicate that velocity in Paris. She got here shut in Saturday’s semifinals, although, touching in an Olympic file of 55.38. An analogous time within the closing would have been adequate for gold.

“I am simply completely satisfied that we’re each going to be 1-2 for USA on the rostrum in the present day,” Walsh mentioned afterward.

Each Huske and Walsh additionally earned silver medals Saturday as teammates on the U.S. girls’s 4x100m freestyle relay.

China’s Zhang Yufei claimed bronze in 56.21.