Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh Fall in Love

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh discover eternal love after she by chance runs him over in her automobile within the trailer for director John Crowley’s We Dwell in Time, which dropped on Wednesday.

That probability encounter modifications their lives over many years as they discover romance, construct a house and household collectively and face a bunch of challenges on their means. With their relationship nonetheless apparently contemporary, Tobias (Garfield) at one level within the trailer, having shed his neck brace after his automobile accident accidents, tells Almut (Pugh) that he should go away, solely to be requested why he’s in a rush.

“As a result of I’m fearful there’s a really distinct and actual chance that I’m about to fall in love with you,” he solutions, earlier than they embrace passionately. Together with the delivery of a kid, Almut faces her personal well being disaster at one other level within the trailer, which has Tobias now at her facet in assist.

In the end, Almut and Tobias face a troublesome reality that rocks the inspiration of their world in a teaser that doesn’t disclose their secret, however is equally gentle and darkish in elements as snapshots of their life collectively unfold.

Pugh as an Oscar nominee has display screen credit that embody Don’t Fear Darling, the Netflix interval drama The Surprise, A Good Individual, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Dune: Half Two. Garfield appeared within the miniseries Below the Banner of Heaven and earned his personal Oscar nomination for Tick, Tick … Increase!

StudioCanal is behind the characteristic helmed by Crowley, the director behind the romance drama Brooklyn and Garfield’s break-out function Boy A. He directed We Dwell in Time from a screenplay by playwright Nick Payne, with SunnyMarch as a producer.

Producers credit on We Dwell in Time are shared by Adam Ackland, Leah Clarke, Benedict Cumberbatch and Man Heeley.