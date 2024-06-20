Are Kevin Costner and Jewel dating? Actor addresses romance rumors

Maintain your horses: Kevin Costner and Jewel usually are not an merchandise, he says.

The “Yellowstone” star, 69, denied rumors he’s relationship the singer and songwriter on “The Howard Stern Present,” clarifying that they’re simply pals.

“We have by no means gone out, ever,” the actor stated. “She’s particular, and I do not need these rumors to spoil our friendship as a result of that is what we now have. I imply, she’s stunning sufficient to exit with.”

Costner break up from his spouse, Christine Baumgartner, in 2023 after 18 years of marriage. They share three youngsters. The previous couple reached what Costner’s consultant described to USA TODAY as an “amicable and mutually agreed upon” settlement in September.

Kevin Costner and Jewel spark relationship rumors in December 2023

In December, the “Horizon” actor and Jewel sparked relationship rumors after TMZ reported they flew to the Caribbean collectively to take part in a fundraiser for her basis on Richard Branson’s Necker Island. They had been seen being “flirty” with each other.

Nevertheless, Costner pressured on “The Howard Stern Present” that he flew to the island with 9 individuals, together with Jewel and Emma Watson, and Branson invited him. Through the journey, he stated he had “large conversations” with each Jewel and Watson.

“The rumor was I went down on a personal airplane together with her, I went again on a personal airplane,” he stated. “I used to be on with 9 individuals, and I do not need the press to spoil this for us as a result of I’ve had conversations together with her textual content clever, and he or she’s so sensible.”

Costner added, “We have now a friendship. We do not have a romance. We have not dated. She’s stunning and sensible sufficient for all these issues. It simply has by no means occurred for us.”

The actor additionally instructed Stern he’s not in love with anybody in the mean time however famous, “I like the thought of that.”

Jewel beforehand addressed the Costner relationship rumors in an Elle profile printed in April, although she performed coy. “He is an incredible particular person,” she instructed Elle, including that the “public fascination is intense for positive.”

In an interview with Folks journal printed in Could, Jewel additionally shut down a query concerning the rumored romance.

“I discovered love, and I am not speaking about Kevin’s,” she stated. “I am so completely happy, irrelevant of a person. It has nothing to do with being in a relationship or not being in a single.”

