Argentina vs Chile live updates: Lautaro Martinez scores again to seal Copa America 2024 victory

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has informed reporters he doesn’t but find out about Lionel Messi’s health — however pointed in direction of the very fact the 37-year-old ended his facet’s 1-0 win over Chile by sprinting 50 meters to hitch a late assault.

Messi was the sufferer of some tough play in Monday’s sport and, halfway via the primary half, obtained remedy on his higher proper leg space. Messi completed the sport however he has already missed six video games this MLS season as a consequence of muscle accidents.

Scaloni, nevertheless, appeared to ease issues over Messi’s health after the 1-0 victory.

He stated: “I did not converse with him after the sport. He ended up enjoying, via.

“You noticed he had the 50-meter dash there with Angel (Di Maria) and Lautaro (Martinez), and it’s the final picture I’ve (in my head). I can’t say extra as a result of I haven’t seen him.”

Scaloni added that it was a “well-deserved victory” for Argentina, who’ve already secured development to the Copa America knockout stage as Group A winners with a sport to spare.

He stated: “A well-deserved victory, I’d say. The reality is the sport was not simple, and it was gained in the course of the least anticipated second, I’d say, as a result of the sport was ending.

“However, like all the time, the crew continued to create, continued to assault. In the previous couple of days, the 12 first gamers started to open up a bit extra. I believe the victory is deserved, as a result of Argentina did all it might, however they (Chile) had been a really robust rival. Chile did an awesome job.

“Ricardo (Gareca) is doing an awesome job (with the crew) and, effectively, it’s like we all the time say – ultimately, there isn’t any simple sport.”