Argentina vs Morocco: Coach slams ‘scandal’ at Olympic soccer match

The top of Argentina’s soccer federation stated the chaotic ending to its Olympic soccer match towards Morocco on Wednesday “is senseless,” and coach Javier Mascherano referred to as the scene “a scandal.”

The opening match of the lads’s soccer event was suspended for almost two hours throughout added time after Morocco followers invaded the sphere and threw bottles in protest of a late aim by Argentina. The aim was later overturned by the video assistant referee, and Argentina misplaced 2-1.

“What occurred on the sphere was a scandal. This isn’t a neighborhood event, these are the Olympic Video games,” Mascherano stated.

Paris organizers stated they had been making an attempt to “perceive the causes and determine acceptable actions” after the match in Saint-Etienne. Argentina’s soccer federation stated it issued a proper protest Wednesday to world governing physique FIFA and would do “what is important” to ensure the security of gamers.

“Having to attend nearly two hours within the dressing room, after Morocco followers coming into the pitch, the violence that the Argentina delegation suffered, our gamers having to heat up once more and proceed to play a match that ought to have been suspended by the primary referee, is admittedly one thing that is senseless and that goes towards the competitors guidelines,” Argentina Soccer Affiliation president Claudio Tapia stated.

The Argentina crew additionally stated its coaching base was robbed earlier than the sport, with a watch belonging to midfielder Thiago Almada among the many gadgets taken.

In the meantime, Argentine President Javier Milei arrived Thursday in Paris, his workplace stated, and is predicted to fulfill French President Emmanuel Macron after tensions escalated between their nations over the Argentine soccer crew’s derogatory post-match chants about French gamers at Copa America.

Morocco followers rushed the sphere to protest Cristian Medina’s aim within the sixteenth minute of added time at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, which appeared to tie the sport at 2. Bottles additionally had been thrown from the group and, in frenzied scenes, safety tackled followers on the sphere.

“Among the followers thought it was the top of the match and determined to invade the pitch,” Thomas Collomb, the deputy director of safety for Paris organizers, stated Thursday. “The environment was festive. At no time was there any safety threat for gamers or spectators. Inside minutes of the ultimate whistle, a safety bubble shaped across the athletes.”

There have been pictures of Argentina gamers flinching when what seemed to be a flare was thrown onto the sphere.

“I can perceive why this may need been worrying for Argentine athletes,” stated Bruno Le Ray, the organizing committee’s safety director. “Stade Geoffroy-Guichard is understood for having no obstacles between the stands and the pitch. To our information, no firecrackers had been fired at any time. It’s undoubtedly an incident, however not within the safety sense.”

Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi wrote on X: “I deplore the angle of sure supporters through the match, which tarnished the picture of our loyal followers. Such conduct has no place in soccer.”

Within the confusion, it was believed the ultimate whistle had been blown when gamers headed to the locker room and followers had been advised to go away the stadium. FIFA’s official web site declared the ultimate rating 2-2.

Nevertheless it later emerged that the sport had been suspended with simply minutes of play remaining and that Medina’s aim was being reviewed.

The gamers re-emerged to heat up in an empty stadium after about two hours and referee Glenn Nyberg confirmed he was reviewing video of the aim on the touchline monitor. He then confirmed it could be overturned for offside.

Morocco held on for the win because the groups performed out the ultimate three minutes.

“The sport was suspended due to safety. At no second did they speak to us about any revision (of the play),” Mascherano stated.

“Clearly it’s complicated, however we’ve to maneuver ahead. It’s already occurred, it’s over. Now we have to give attention to the 2 video games (remaining). Save up the anger and let all of it out within the coming video games.”

Two-time gold medalist Argentina was one of many pretournament favorites and was aiming for extra {hardware} after profitable the World Cup in 2022 and back-to-back Copa Americas.

On Saturday, Morocco is scheduled to face Ukraine at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

“We’ll be sure we reinforce safety by including obstacles or personal safety,” Le Ray stated.

