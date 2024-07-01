Arizona Softball Heads to Italy for 10-Day Foreign Tour

TUCSON, Ariz. – The College of Arizona Softball program will embark on a 10-day journey to Italy starting June 30. Arizona Softball’s international tour to Italy is being fully-funded by beneficiant presents from the Italian Baseball Softball Federation and donors.



“I need to thank the Italian Baseball Softball Federation and our donors for his or her beneficiant contributions to make this whole journey occur,” mentioned head coach Caitlin Lowe . “On our international tour, we will likely be serving to the Italian softball crew put together for the WBSC Ladies’s Softball World Cup whereas additionally sightseeing and studying in regards to the nation and tradition of Italy. This will likely be a tremendous expertise for our crew, and I can not thank the Italian crew and our donors sufficient.”



Arizona will play seven video games towards Italy to arrange the Italian Nationwide Staff for the WBSC Ladies’s Softball World Cup being held in Italy from July 15-20. Along with enjoying towards Italy, the crew will journey to Cividale Del Friuli, Palmanova, Trieste, Udine, Aquileia, Verona, and Venice through the journey.



Arizona will likely be touring with present student-athletes together with graduated seniors Ali Blanchard , Carlie Scupin , and Allie Skaggs . Incoming freshmen Emma Kavanaugh, Jenna Sniffen, Kate Vance, Anyssa Wild, and Sarah Wright together with transfers Sydney Stewart and Saya Swain will likely be becoming a member of the Wildcats on the journey.



Go to arizonawildcats.com for updates all through the crew’s journey to Italy.

