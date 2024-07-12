As a Sequel to ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Looms, What Does a Good Movie About the Magazine Business Actually Look Like?

It’s a notably tough time to work in Hollywood—that’s, apparently, except you’re an govt tasked with rebooting once-successful films and TV reveals. For these sorts, enterprise is booming: Virtually each piece of pop-culture-defining media from the aughts has been resurrected lately, from Gilmore Women to Intercourse and the Metropolis to The L Phrase. So, perhaps it’s solely pure {that a} sequel to a little bit 2006 movie by the identify of The Satan Wears Prada is reportedly within the works at Disney.

The plot will allegedly comply with Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly, legendary editor of Runway journal, as she “navigates her profession amid the decline of conventional journal publishing and faces off in opposition to Blunt’s character, now a high-powered govt for a luxurious group with promoting {dollars} that Priestly desperately wants.” Hmm, a film about how there’s no cash left in digital or print media? Seems like one thing I can actually escape into!

As a lot as I’ve loved my many hungover Sunday-morning rewatches of The Satan Wears Prada over time, I’ve to confess that I don’t see lots of my expertise at Vogue—or some other girls’s media publication I’ve labored for—mirrored in it. Principally, this can be a superb factor, though I’m not going to lie: I want the notion of simply “popping into the closet” and popping out with Manolos in each colour of the rainbow have been actual. (Don’t cry for me, although; I haven’t paid for candles in 5 years.)

Nonetheless, I nonetheless take solace within the few films and TV reveals that do seize at the least half of the fashion-girlie expertise. If the powers that be at Disney know that’s good for them, they’ll revisit these and take be aware: