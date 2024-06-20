Austria vs France Predictions and Betting Tips: Les Blues Ready to Shine

Our soccer betting professional gives his Austria vs France predictions and betting suggestions for Monday’s Euro 2024 Group D fixture.

France are among the many favorites to go all the best way in Germany and so they face an early check of their credentials towards a robust Austria outfit of their Euro 2024 opener.

Austria vs France Betting Suggestions

France to win and each groups to attain @ +250 with bet365

Kylian Mbappe to attain @ +105 with bet365

Eduardo Camavinga to be booked @ +375 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, appropriate on the time of publishing and topic to vary.

France Can Make a Successful Begin

France head into their Euro 2024 opener on Monday with a little bit of some extent to show after their World Cup closing heartache in Qatar, however they’re unlikely to have all of it their very own approach, towards an Austria aspect who’ve raised their requirements below skilled coach Ralf Rangnick.

Les Bleus haven’t loved the most effective of warm-up campaigns however we most likely shouldn’t learn an excessive amount of into that as they’ve received all 5 of their event openers below long-serving supervisor Didier Deschamps.

Clear sheets have been a difficulty for France, nevertheless, and so they have simply three of their final 9 video games, with these shutouts coming towards the weak assaults of Gibraltar, Luxembourg and Canada.

Austria are in type as they head into the event on a seven-game unbeaten run, successful six of these matches, and so they have scored in 17 consecutive video games – a run stretching again to a 2-0 defeat in Paris in 2022.

France have the standard to make a successful begin, however Austria look harmful and may maintain this Group D opener aggressive by getting on the scoresheet.

Austria vs France Tip 1: France to win and each groups to attain @ +250 with bet365

Mbappe Can Get Up and Working

France famous person Kylian Mbappe was the main scorer on the World Cup in 2022 and is a transparent contender for Golden Boot honors this summer season.

Mbappe completed up with 27 objectives in 29 video games in France’s Ligue 1 for Paris Saint-Germain final season and likewise weighed in with eight objectives in 12 Champions League video games.

The Actual Madrid-bound ahead is the point of interest within the French assault and can see probabilities fall his approach on Monday, and he ought to have the ability to take at the very least considered one of them.

The +300 on provide for Mbappe to open the scoring appears to be like tempting, and he appears to be like nice worth at evens to attain at anytime.

Austria vs France Tip 2: Kylian Mbappe to attain @ +105 with bet365

Camavinga a Card Candidate

France’s defensive gamers could should work laborious at occasions to maintain this efficient Austria unit quiet, and Eduardo Camavinga appears to be like an excellent candidate to be proven a card at what appears a giant worth of +375.

The 21-year-old was booked in France’s closing warm-up sport, a goalless draw with Canada, and had 9 bookings in 31 La Liga video games for Actual Madrid final season.

The defensive midfielder averaged 2.0 fouls per sport within the Champions League and 1.6 in Spain’s high tier, so he clearly embraces the bodily side of the sport and stands out among the many French squad as a contender for a reserving.

Austria vs France Tip 3: Eduardo Camavinga to be booked @ +375 with bet365