‘Avatar’ and ‘Titanic’ Producer Was 63

Jon Landau, the Oscar-winning producer of “Titanic” and each “Avatar” motion pictures, died of most cancers on Friday, July 5. He was 63.

Landau, a longtime producing companion to James Cameron, was behind three of the highest 4 highest-grossing motion pictures of all time. Landau helped make historical past with “Titanic,” the primary movie to cross $1 billion on the international field workplace. He topped that film’s record-breaking grosses twice, with 2009’s “Avatar” and its sequel, 2022’s “Avatar: The Means of Water.”

Earlier than his demise, Landau was deeply concerned within the manufacturing of the “Avatar” sequels. Cameron is planning to fill his blockbuster sci-fi franchise with 5 motion pictures in whole, with the fifth tentatively popping out in 2031.

Chatting with Selection on the “Means of Water” premiere, Landau recalled screening the film for the principal solid. “After I noticed them tearing up, I needed to tear up,” he mentioned.

At age 29, Landau turned the chief vp of function movie manufacturing at twentieth Century Fox, the place he oversaw movies similar to “Die Exhausting 2,” “Energy Rangers,” “The Final of the Mohicans” and 1994’s “True Lies,” on which he labored with Cameron. When Landau left Fox, Cameron requested him if he needed to learn the script for a venture with the code identify “Planet Ice,” which Landau boarded and which finally turned 1997’s “Titanic.”

Landau would go on to work with Cameron for the remainder of his life, changing into chief working officer at Cameron’s Lightstorm Leisure banner. He moreover was the architect of Lightstorm’s ancillary initiatives, similar to Darkish Horse Comics and Penguin Random Home’s varied “Avatar” print spinoffs. Landau additionally suggested the creation of “Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora,” the well-received Ubisoft sport that launched in December, in addition to a web based multiplayer role-playing sport from Tencent Video games’ Degree Infinite known as “Avatar: Reckoning.”

Landau’s different producing credit embrace 1987’s “Campus Man,” 2002’s “Solaris” and 2019’s “Alita: Battle Angel.”

In a 2022 interview with The Talks, Landau mentioned of his profession in Hollywood: “I might by no means simply sit at a desk and log off on something. Not simply as a producer, however in life. I wish to take part, I wish to have a voice, I wish to have an affect. I would like to have the ability to encourage individuals to transcend what they suppose their very own capabilities are, for them to really feel pleasure in what we’re doing. I believe that’s a really large factor. I by no means wish to be that man simply at a desk wherever in life.”

He leaves behind his spouse, Julie Landau, to whom he was married for nearly 40 years, in addition to their two sons, Jamie and Jodie Landau. He’s additionally survived by his siblings, Tina, Kathy and Les Landau.

Those that labored with Landau supplied tributes, together with co-chairman of Disney Leisure Alan Bergman, who mentioned, “Jon was a visionary whose extraordinary expertise and keenness introduced among the most unforgettable tales to life on the massive display. His exceptional contributions to the movie business have left an indelible mark, and he will likely be profoundly missed. He was an iconic and profitable producer but an excellent higher individual and a real drive of nature who impressed throughout him. Our ideas are with Jon’s spouse, Julie, and his household and family members throughout this tough time.”

Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh, whose Wētā FX firm was the visible results home for the “Avatar” motion pictures, additionally launched an announcement: “We communicate for the complete Wētā FX workforce after we say we’re devastated by the lack of Jon Landau. Jon was not solely a monumental determine within the movie business but additionally a cherished collaborator and pal. Jon introduced unparalleled ardour to the initiatives he labored on and his affect will proceed to encourage for years to return. Our deepest condolences are with Jon’s household and family members, in addition to Jim and the Lightstorm Leisure workforce.”

Joe Letteri, who was the VFX supervisor on the “Avatar” movies, added in his personal assertion, “I’m heartbroken on the lack of our pal Jon Landau. He was an incredible and beneficiant man, and a world-class movie maker who leaves a legacy that may final for generations. On behalf of all of us at Wētā FX, it was an honour to work beside him. His dedication to the artwork of filmmaking impressed us day by day. Our ideas are together with his household and family members.”

Stephen Rivkin, an editor on the “Avatar” movies, mentioned in an announcement to Selection, “Jon was our hero. He’s and can all the time be the best champion of the Avatar motion pictures and the guiding gentle of the Avatar household who’ve labored and proceed to work on these movies. He was a one-of-a-kind big in our business. I’m so lucky to have identified him and to have had him in my life, each professionally and as a pricey pal. We’ll miss him past what phrases can specific. He’ll proceed to reside in our hearts eternally.”

“Titanic” VFX supervisor and collaborator Robert Legato wrote to Selection: “It completely breaks my coronary heart to have to write down this tribute to Jon. I used to be terribly fortunate to be concerned in two of the largest movies ever made, and I couldn’t consider my success in getting an opportunity to work with a legendary determine like Jon. For me, loving movie historical past as I do, it felt like working with David Selznick, Darryl Zanuck, Sam Spiegel, and Louis B. Mayer all wrapped into one. The very best-grossing movies of all time, most Oscar wins—Jon is in that very small pantheon of probably the most profitable producers this enterprise has ever seen. Personally, he was an amazing pal, an encouraging colleague, and a grasp at making you are feeling such as you had been crucial voice within the room. He did this for everybody, and the collective contribution he fostered confirmed on display as a present for audiences the world over. The deep unhappiness I really feel should pale compared to the loss felt by his fantastic and proficient household that he simply adored. All of us simply cherished him.”

“Titanic” actor Frances Fisher paid tribute to Landau on X, writing, “Relaxation in Energy Jon.”

Landau was born in New York, N.Y., on July 30, 1960, to Ely and Edie Landau, who had been additionally each movie producers. He attended USC’s Faculty of Cinematic Arts.