Bank robbery reported in Lawrence; no injuries, police say – The Lawrence Times

A financial institution theft was reported at Financial institution of America in Lawrence Tuesday morning, in response to the Lawrence Police Division.

Police mentioned in a social media publish that the alleged financial institution theft occurred round 9:20 a.m. Tuesday at 900 Ohio St.

“Preliminary studies counsel a person in a black beanie cap with a black masks with a design on it, and probably all black clothes, fled the financial institution to the south within the alley between Tennessee Avenue and Ohio Avenue,” in response to the publish.

No accidents have been reported, in response to LPD’s publish.

“We can not verify reliably whether or not there was or was not a weapon concerned,” police mentioned in a information launch Tuesday night. “… The suspect acquired away with an undisclosed amount of money and no person was bodily harm.”

That is the second time in recent times that this location has been robbed. One other theft was reported in November 2021.

A reporter on the scene noticed cops deploying a drone. Police usually use a drone to hunt suspects with a broader perspective.

Police have been additionally looking within the space of Veterans Park and Lawrence Excessive Faculty round 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police launched these images of the alleged suspect:

Lawrence Police Division Lawrence police launched these photos of the alleged suspect in a reported financial institution theft at Financial institution of America, July 2, 2024.

Police are asking individuals who stay between Vermont and Louisiana, Eighth and thirteenth streets to please examine house safety cameras if they’ve them.

They ask that anybody who has video from that space and should have captured something of curiosity earlier than or after the theft to contact dispatch at 785-832-7509.

Molly Adams/Lawrence Instances Lawrence police work on the scene of the reported financial institution theft.

