Barnabas Varga ‘stable’ in hospital following incident against Scotland at Euro 2024, suffers ‘multiple’ broken bones

Ferencvaros, the membership of Hungary’s Barnabas Varga, say that the ahead suffered “a number of” damaged bones in his collision with Scotland’s Angus Gunn in the course of the two sides’ Euro 2024 assembly on Sunday evening, and that he’ll “almost certainly” endure surgical procedure.

Varga, stated to be “steady” in hospital by the Hungarian Soccer Federation, went down following a mid-air conflict with keeper Gunn, prompting a seven-minute stoppage in play.

The Hungary squad rallied in assist of their team-mate, instantly calling for medical consideration and serving to to deliver the stretcher onto the pitch.

“A number of bones broke within the face of Varga Barnabas in the course of the collision and he additionally suffered a concussion,” Ferencvaros posted on social media, re-posting an replace from the Hungarian Soccer Federation account.

“He’ll almost certainly endure surgical procedure. He’s spending the evening within the hospital in Stuttgart.”

A display was erected round Varga as he acquired remedy, as quite a lot of his team-mates, together with Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai, had been in seen misery.

Varga was stretchered from the sector of play and the Hungarian FA offered an replace on his situation.

“Barnabas Varga’s situation is steady,” the Hungarian Federation had written earlier on social media. “Your participant is presently in a hospital in Stuttgart.

“We’ll inform you instantly if there may be any information about his standing.”

Kevin Csoboth scored within the tenth minute of stoppage-time to safe a 1-0 win and hold Hungary within the race for qualification for the final 16, knocking Scotland out of the competitors.

Csoboth celebrated by holding aloft Varga’s jersey. After the match, the Hungary camp gathered on the pitch behind captain Szoboszlai, who wore Varga’s jersey back-to-front in assist of his team-mate.

Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates win on the finish of the Euro 2024 match between Scotland and Hungary at Stuttgart Area on June 23, 2024 in Stuttgart, Germany Picture credit score: Getty Photographs

Afterwards, Hungary midfielder Callum Kinds had confirmed Varga was acutely aware.

“We do not need to ever see that on a soccer pitch, however fortunately he’s acutely aware now, and hopefully we do all of it for him,” Kinds advised beIN Sports activities.

Hungary boss Marco Rossi had additionally offered his response to the incident and an additional replace on Varga’s situation following the sport.

“In that second, I didn’t realise instantly [how serious it was], then after I noticed the gamers name the medical doctors I began to be nervous,” Rossi stated. “Everyone was actually nervous.

“However when Barnie left the pitch he was already awake. He was OK, so this is excellent. The man is wholesome.