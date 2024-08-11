News
Bears rookie QB Caleb Williams showcases arm, improv skills in preseason debut
In two drives, the Williams-led offense generated 147 yards and 7 first downs, whereas the QB went 4-of-7 passing for 95 yards with 13 dashing yards. The one unfavorable was every possession stalled contained in the 20, settling for area gials as an alternative of TDs.
Williams displayed every thing we might come to count on coming into the NFL. He confirmed the power to flee strain, wasn’t rattled. He displayed a cannon for an arm mixed with wonderful accuracy, particularly on the transfer, whereas additionally sporting a capability to beat unhealthy conditions by means of improvisation. Williams’ worst play was a flat-footed throw from his personal finish zone on the second drive that was almost intercepted, however a Buffalo penalty negated the play.
The expectations for the No. 1 choose had been already Willis Tower-high in Chicago. Saturday’s efficiency will preserve them within the stratosphere.
