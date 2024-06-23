News
Belgium vs Romania live updates: Tielemans and De Bruyne goals secure Euro 2024 win
Domenico Tedesco added post-match: “I am very relieved that we gained the sport, it was essential to get that three factors and naturally we missed some probabilities. It will be nice if we may have tied up the sport earlier on.”
When requested about his facet’s profligacy, he added: “Yeah, it is a pity (that we wanted so many probabilities to attain). I believe it was attainable to attain three, 4 or 5 objectives tonight. It is nice we create these sorts of probabilities and we have to say affected person.
“I’ve recognized Kevin (De Bruyne) for a couple of yr now. He was not accessible to us throughout the qualifiers. You’ll be able to really feel how constructive he’s and it is necessary we get the lads on the pitch in that state of mind.
“I believe we knew how they have been going to play with their 4-1-4-1. We knew how they’d defend. We determined to play with these gamers to counter that. We needed to endure at instances, however that is soccer.”
