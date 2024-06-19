Belgium vs. Slovakia prediction, odds, time: UEFA Euro 2024 picks, June 17 best bets by proven soccer expert

Groups seeking to get off to a quick begin in Group E motion meet when Belgium takes on Slovakia on Monday within the UEFA European Championship 2024. Belgium, thought-about to be among the many favorites of the group, haven’t misplaced a match over the previous 12 months, going 8-0-4. Slovakia have additionally performed properly this yr, posting back-to-back 4-0 pleasant wins earlier this month over San Marino and Wales. This would be the first assembly between the 2 sides since 2013.

Kickoff is ready for midday ET. Belgium are listed because the -220 favorites (danger $220 to win $100) within the newest Belgium vs. Slovakia odds, with Slovakia the +600 underdogs. A draw is priced at +340 and the over/underneath for complete targets scored is 2.5. Earlier than locking in any Slovakia vs. Belgium picks, it’s worthwhile to see what confirmed SportsLine soccer knowledgeable Jon (Buckets) Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has huge data of leagues and gamers throughout the globe. Since becoming a member of SportsLine, he has coated the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and rather more. In 2023 he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a revenue of $2,593 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has damaged down Belgium vs. Slovakia from each angle and recognized his picks and Euro 2024 predictions. You’ll be able to head to SportsLine now to see Eimer’s picks. Listed here are the betting strains and tendencies for Slovakia vs. Belgium:

Belgium vs. Slovakia over/underneath: 2.5 targets

Belgium vs. Slovakia cash line: Belgium -220, Draw +340, Slovakia +600

BEL: Belgium have outscored their opponents 7-2 over their final three matches

SLOV: Slovakia have outscored their foes 9-3 in 2024

Belgium vs. Slovakia picks: See picks right here

Why you must again Belgium

Leandro Trossard, who performs for Arsenal of the English Premier League, had a flurry of targets close to the tip of the season and completed with 12 in 34 appearances for the Gunners. The 29-year-old has performed for his nationwide workforce since 2020 and has produced 9 targets in 34 appearances. He registered targets in each friendlies earlier this month in wins over Montenegro and Luxembourg. In qualifying for this match, he registered targets in wins over Estonia and Azerbaijan.

Midfielder Youri Tielemans scored each of Belgium’s targets in a 2-2 draw with England in March. He has performed along with his nationwide workforce since 2016, making 67 appearances and scoring seven targets. He has performed within the English Premier League since 2018-2019, together with 5 seasons with Leicester Metropolis. He performed for Aston Villa this previous yr. In 183 profession EPL matches, Tielemans has registered 23 targets. See which workforce to select right here.

Why you must again Slovakia

Slovakia have a balanced scoring assault with eight completely different gamers discovering the web over the previous two friendlies. Veteran Juraj Kucka is among the many leaders of the squad, and has appeared in 107 matches since first becoming a member of the nationwide workforce in 2008. He has scored 14 targets, together with one within the victory over Wales on June 9. Since 2022, Kucka has performed for Slovan Bratislava, knowledgeable membership within the Slovak Tremendous Liga.

Another choice on offense is midfielder Ondrej Duda. The 29-year-old performs professionally for Hellas Verona in Serie A. He has recorded 13 targets in 72 appearances since becoming a member of the Slovakian nationwide workforce in 2014. His final aim for the workforce got here in a 1-1 draw with Norway in a pleasant on March 26. In 360 skilled matches in his profession, he has scored 47 targets in each league and match play. See which workforce to select right here.

Do not miss CBS Sports activities Golazo Community’s Morning Footy, now in podcast type! Our crew brings you all of the information, views, highlights and laughs it’s worthwhile to observe the Stunning Sport in each nook of the globe, each Monday-Friday all yr lengthy.

Learn how to make Slovakia vs. Belgium picks

Eimer has damaged down Belgium vs. Slovakia from each potential angle. He is locked in three assured finest bets, together with one that provides a plus-money payout, whereas providing a full breakdown of this match. He is sharing his Euro 2024 picks and evaluation solely at SportsLine.

So who wins Belgium vs. Slovakia on Monday, and the place does all of the betting worth lie? Go to SportsLine now to see which wagers in Slovakia vs. Belgium have all the worth, all from the soccer knowledgeable who was red-hot in 2023, and discover out.

Learn how to get in-depth soccer protection every day

The CBS Sports activities Golazo Community has you coated with soccer information, highlights, evaluation, and unique video games. The 24-hour digital community gives around-the-clock soccer viewing to followers throughout the nation, together with morning exhibits and stay matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success up to now, increasing its choices each week. Watch the CBS Sports activities Golazo Community now right here.

The CBS Sports activities Golazo Community gives soccer followers with wall-to-wall protection of the preferred recreation on the planet. Test it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports activities app for related TV units, the CBS Sports activities cellular app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.