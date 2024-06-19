Belgium vs Slovakia Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for Red Devils

Our soccer betting skilled provides his Belgium vs Slovakia betting suggestions and predictions for his or her opening recreation of Euro 2024 on Monday.

Belgium head to Euro 2024 with decrease expectations than in recent times, however many members of their golden era stay. The window is closing for lots of the Purple Devils’ largest stars, however can they make an affect in Germany?

Belgium vs Slovakia Betting Ideas

Romelu Lukaku to attain at anytime @ +105 with bet365

Belgium to win to nil @ +137 with bet365

Belgium to win 3-0 @ +1000 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, appropriate on the time of publishing and topic to vary.

Lukaku to Make Early Mark

Belgium head to the Euros with some rising stars, together with Manchester Metropolis’s Jeremy Doku. Nevertheless, their hopes largely dangle on their star duo of Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku.

The pair are the headline names remaining from Belgium’s current event appearances. Whereas neither of them fairly checked out their finest for his or her golf equipment this time period, they have an inclination to mix extraordinarily nicely for his or her nation.

Lukaku scored an unimaginable 15 targets in 9 video games for Belgium in 2023 as they topped their qualifying group. He has scored two in two video games for his nation in 2024, and given his fame for bullying weaker opposition, Lukaku ought to experience Group E.

Slovakia did nicely to qualify however the gulf between them and Europe’s prime sides was proven in residence and away defeats to Portugal. Lukaku’s unimaginable scoring run makes him a standout anytime scorer choice, whereas he’s additionally a superb candidate for the Golden Boot award.

Belgium vs Slovakia Tip 1: Romelu Lukaku to attain at anytime @ +105 with bet365

Belgium Ought to Be Reliable Early On

Whereas Belgium aren’t seen as one of many massive contenders, they’re more likely to make a powerful begin to this event. New boss Domenico Tedesco has a defense-first method, seeking to keep strong and construct from the again.

That paid off in qualifying, with Belgium successful 5 of their eight video games to nil. That kind has adopted them into 2024, as they’ve saved three clear sheets in 4 video games this yr.

In the meantime, Slovakia lack difference-makers within the remaining third of the pitch. Whereas their possession-heavy model labored for them in a poor qualifying group, they need to battle to make an affect on the largest stage.

Belgium’s protection is their weak spot however their method tends to cover that besides once they meet Europe’s finest groups. Take Belgium to report one other win to nil of their opener.

Belgium vs Slovakia Tip 2: Belgium to win to nil @ +137 with bet365

Routine Win for Tedesco’s Facet

Slovakia conceded simply eight occasions in qualifying, however half of these targets have been scored by group winners Portugal.

Belgium will probably begin with Leandro Trossard and Doku both facet of Lukaku, with De Bruyne teeing them up from midfield. The Purple Devils additionally pose a menace with each of their full-backs, so this could possibly be a troublesome contest for Slovakia.

Belgium are more likely to have far an excessive amount of high quality, so again them for a 3-0 victory to kick off their event in model.

Belgium vs Slovakia Tip 3: Belgium to win 3-0 @ +1000 with bet365