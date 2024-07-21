Ben Sasse, controversial University of Florida president, announces his resignation

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — College of Florida president Ben Sasse, a controversial decide virtually two years in the past when he was named to steer one of many prime public universities within the U.S., plans to depart his place to concentrate on caring for his household after his spouse was recognized with epilepsy.

In a put up on the social platform X, the previous U.S. senator from Nebraska stated Thursday evening that “after intensive prayer and plenty of household tears,” he requested college officers that day to start out searching for a brand new president. In a press release, the college stated his resignation is efficient July 31.

“I must step again for a time and focus extra on the wants of my household whereas we rebuild extra secure family programs,” Sasse stated, including that he would proceed to show on the college in Gainesville, Florida.

Sasse’s spouse, Melissa, who had an aneurysm and a collection of strokes in 2007, was just lately recognized with epilepsy and has been having “a brand new batch of reminiscence points,” he stated.

“We’ve battled some nasty seizures the final couple years, however she’s all the time remained a warrior,” he stated.

The couple has two daughters in faculty, and their youngest baby is popping 13, he stated.

Sasse, a Republican, left the senate final 12 months after being named the thirteenth president of the college.

Whereas within the Senate, he was a distinguished critic of former President Donald Trump who joined with a handful of different Republicans to vote in favor of conviction in his impeachment trial after the 2021 Capitol riot. That led to criticism from inside Sasse’s personal celebration regardless that he voted with Trump 85 p.c of the time and helped get his three Supreme Court docket nominees confirmed.

Sasse was a controversial decide to move the College of Florida, and he confronted vocal opposition from some college and college students who objected to his stance in opposition to same-sex marriage and positions on different LGBTQ points. Some college and college students additionally questioned his {qualifications} to run such a sprawling faculty with greater than 50,000 college students. The college’s college Senate voted no confidence on an opaque choice course of during which Sasse emerged as the only real finalist.

Requested Friday to explain Sasse’s legacy on the faculty, Meera Sitharam, chapter president for the union representing the college’s college stated, “I don’t assume he has performed very a lot that was optimistic.”

Sasse did little to guard the college’s college and college students from the political meddling of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration, implied college members weren’t productive and infringed on college students’ rights to peacefully protest Israel’s response to the Oct. 7 assault by Hamas, she stated.

A report by the American Affiliation of College Professors launched final December stated educational freedom and unbiased governance have been underneath political and ideological assault in Florida’s college system throughout the tenure of DeSantis.

Amongst different issues, the Republican-controlled Legislature final 12 months handed a regulation that requires a evaluate each 5 years of tenured professors and forces state universities to be accredited by a special company every accreditation cycle. Tenured professors historically have been given indefinite educational appointments to advertise educational freedom, the report stated.

Earlier this month, the College of Florida kicked out of college some pro-Palestinian protesters who had been arrested throughout an April demonstration, overruling a lighter sentence that had been really helpful by listening to our bodies who heard testimony and watched police video of the protest.

“We want we didn’t must, however the college students weighed the prices, made their choices, and can personal the implications as adults,” Sasse stated in a Might opinion piece within the Wall Road Journal. “We’re a college, not a daycare. We don’t coddle feelings, we wrestle with concepts.”

The chair of the college’s board of trustees, Mori Hosseini, thanked Sasse for his management.

“He has left an enduring affect on the college and all of these related to it. We want Ben all one of the best as he steps again to concentrate on his household,” Hosseini stated.

Sasse thanked the college for welcoming his household and stated he was grateful for the professors and college students as nicely these behind the scenes, like third-shift upkeep crews and the early morning cafeteria staff.

“We love you. You touched our hearts and made this greater than a job — you made it our group,” Sasse stated. “That’s why we’re not going anyplace.”

Slevin reported from Denver.