Beyoncé Introduces Team U.S.A. in New Ad for Olympics 2024

Simply after the conclusion of the Olympic opening ceremony in Paris, Beyoncé performed hype girl for the US crew with a promotional commercial introducing the athletes competing over the subsequent few weeks.

Clad in pink, white and blue ensemble, Beyoncé shouted out the U.S. opponents wearing a bodysuit, blue cowboy hat and white cowboy boots. She launched a number of members of the crew — Simone Biles, Sha’Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles, Caeleb Dressel, Katie Ledecky — as “YA YA,” included on her most up-to-date album “Cowboy Carter,” performed within the background.

“Get a have a look at America, y’all,” Beyoncé says. “These hopes and goals, these superstars that characterize us. The folks of this massive, daring, stunning, sophisticated nation. All rooting collectively for them. Come on, you’ve gotta love Noah and Sha’Carri. The quickest man and girl on the planet. They’ll race the world anytime, anyplace. How about Caeleb? Proud papa, again within the drink for extra gold. And Katie? The longer the race, the higher she swims. And I do know you already know my lady Simone. Born to fly, destined to encourage. We’ve obtained superstars and we’ve obtained legends. We’ve obtained massive dreamers who fought their complete lives to get right here. Who gave up the whole lot for one shot, and made it.”

As photographs of the athletes flashed throughout the display screen, Beyoncé continued by sharing her help for these representing America within the Olympic video games. “That pleasure and that pleasure? That’s what will get me about this crew. And that’s what makes me imagine on this crew. And that’s why I can’t wait to see what they pull off over these subsequent 16 days. America, give it up for Crew U.S.A., the perfect of who we’re. What a imaginative and prescient to behold. What a crew to imagine in. What an evening to have fun.”

The Olympics opening ceremony kicked off earlier at this time, that includes the entire athletes arriving on the Seine and a slew of performers and artists all through the occasion. Girl Gaga made an look early on within the broadcast, giving a spirited rendition of “Mon truc en plumes,” whereas Celine Dion made her grand return to the stage after years of not performing with a strong rendition of Edith Piaf’s “Hymne A L’Amour.”

Beyoncé just lately repped for the US by granting permission for Kamala Harris’ marketing campaign to make use of her 2016 track “Freedom” within the first promotional advert for her election efforts. Although she’s but to endorse any candidate, she beforehand gave her blessing to President Joe Biden and Harris within the 2020 election.