Biden Oval Office speech; Harris’ stance on Israel : NPR

Good morning. You are studying the Up First e-newsletter. Subscribe right here to get it delivered to your inbox, and hear to the Up First podcast for all of the information you’ll want to begin your day.

At the moment’s prime tales

President Biden made a uncommon Oval Workplace handle final evening to debate his determination to finish his bid for reelection. He additionally laid out plans for the subsequent six months of his presidency. Biden mentioned he didn’t need to drop out of the presidential race, however the stakes have been simply too excessive to danger. Listed here are 4 takeaways from his speech.

toggle caption Erin Schaff/Getty Pictures

🎧It is a monumental second for Biden because it marks the start of the tip of his lengthy profession in public life, NPR’s Tamara Keith tells Up First. In his remaining time, Biden plans to proceed combating for reproductive and civil rights, making an attempt to decrease prices and talking out in opposition to extremism and political violence. As his time winds down, Keith says he can be remembered for what occurs within the November election. If Vice President Kamala Harris wins, he’ll be remembered as “the uncommon president who put his get together and nation above his personal ego.” If she loses, he’ll be the one who eliminated former President Donald Trump from workplace after which ushered him again in.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended his administration’s battle efforts yesterday in his first handle to the U.S. Congress for the reason that Oct. 7 Hamas assaults. He referred to as on the U.S. to face with Israel, urged Congress to fast-track extra army support and vowed that his nation would do “no matter it should” to defeat Hamas. Dozens of Democratic lawmakers boycotted the speech, and 1000’s of protesters marched exterior the Capitol. Netanyahu is anticipated to satisfy individually with Biden and Harris at the moment and with former President Donald Trump tomorrow. The Israeli prime minister’s go to comes at a vital time in American politics, as Harris seems to strike a fragile steadiness on Israel forward of the 2024 election.

🎧 NPR’s Asma Khalid says that a number of individuals have advised her that Harris exhibits a better diploma of empathy for Palestinian civilians than Biden. She was additionally one of many earlier individuals within the administration to point out a much less dismissive response to the pro-Palestinian protests within the U.S. Some Democrats who voted uncommitted through the primaries at the moment are keen to present Harris an opportunity. However that doesn’t imply they are going to actually vote for her. Khalid says that as Harris runs for president, she might want to keep away from alienating Israel supporters whereas profitable again a few of the younger, progressive brown and Black voters that Biden alienated together with his actions.

Within the upcoming election, Harris faces the elemental problem of holding collectively the broad coalition that Biden received in 2020. The issue: They’ve very completely different views on some points. Points of her document, particularly her time as a prosecutor in California, are beneath scrutiny. This is what one Democrat and one Republican in Pittsburgh should say in regards to the concern.

🎧 Morning Version host Steve Inskeep has been talking with voters within the swing state of Pennsylvania. A wide range of individuals shared with him their cut up views on Harris’ prosecution document. A Democratic activist says many individuals who stay in suburbs like her recognize Harris’ emphasis on public security. In a traditionally Black neighborhood, one other particular person tells Inskeep they’ve blended emotions about who Harris has incarcerated previously. Typically civil rights teams and activists have clashed over her selections. To carry collectively the Democratic coalition, she wants individuals who help legislation and order and those that are skeptical of it.

At the moment’s hear



toggle caption NPR

NPR

This yr, the annual Tiny Desk Contest acquired almost 7,000 entries. Though there may solely be one winner, there was no scarcity of expertise displayed. NPR Music’s Bobby Carter, who has produced Tiny Desks for some legendary hip-hop artists akin to Mac Miller and Noname, breaks down a few of his favourite entries. Carter talks about how hip-hop acts stepped up their submissions this yr and the flexibility of the entries.

Life Recommendation



toggle caption Sladic/E+/Getty Pictures

Tweens may not be getting sufficient sleep as a consequence of how they use their digital units earlier than bedtime. Scientists checked out almost 9,400 11- and 12-year-olds for the Adolescent Mind Cognitive Improvement Examine, a long-term examine of mind improvement and baby well being within the U.S. Researchers requested tweens and their mother and father detailed questions on how they used screens round bedtime and the way nicely they slept. Then a follow-up was completed a yr later. Right here’s how mother and father will help their youngsters have higher high quality sleep.

💤 No screens for an hour earlier than bedtime.

for an hour earlier than bedtime. 💤 Flip telephones all the way in which off at evening. Don’t simply put it on vibrate.

Don’t simply put it on vibrate. 💤 Resist the urge to examine your cellphone for those who get up in the course of the evening.

for those who get up in the course of the evening. 💤 Preserve telephones in one other room at bedtime.

3 issues to know earlier than you go



toggle caption Ludovic Marin/AFP through Getty Pictures

The Worldwide Olympic Committee selected Salt Lake Metropolis for the 2034 Winter Olympics, but it surely might be too quickly to have fun. The IOC threatened to reject town’s bid yesterday in an try to crush U.S. inquiries into Chinese language sports activities doping. Chipotle’s CEO is reminding employees to present prospects massive scoops after TikTokers recommended their servings have shrunk. Researchers consider they’ve found “darkish oxygen,” or oxygen not made by means of photosynthesis, being created on the Pacific Ocean ground. The invention doubtlessly challenges generally held beliefs about how oxygen is produced on Earth.

This article was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.