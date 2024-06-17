Bill Belichick dating 24-year-old ex-cheerleader Jordon Hudson

In an eyebrow-raising play, star soccer coach Invoice Belichick is relationship magnificence queen and former collegiate cheerleader Jordon Hudson — practically 50 years his junior.

The 72-year-old former New England Patriots head coach, who left the crew earlier this yr, has reportedly been together with his 24-year-old girlfriend since 2022.

Sources near the scenario informed TMZ they started relationship below the radar shortly after Belichick quietly broke up with longtime accomplice Linda Holliday.

In keeping with the outlet, the lovebirds struck up a friendship after assembly on a Florida-bound flight in 2021, throughout which they “bonded over a philosophy venture” Hudson was engaged on for varsity.

Hudson reportedly attended a number of Patriots video games all through the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The pair have been additionally noticed in early 2023 in New Orleans, and once more in September of final yr.

Extra not too long ago, Belichick was seen in March at certainly one of Hudson’s cheerleading competitions, and is reported to have accompanied her on a enterprise journey to Croatia.

Hudson, who not too long ago competed for the title of Miss Maine, additionally posted on social media this week from the Patriots Corridor of Fame induction ceremony for Tom Brady.

The connection additionally acquired a shoutout on the former quarterback’s current Netflix roast, with Rob Gronkowski pointing to Belichick as he joked that the rationale the coach had been “so obsessive about Foxborough Excessive College: you have been scouting your new girlfriend.”

Via ex-wife Debby Clarke, Belichick is father to a few grownup youngsters, all older than Hudson: Amanda (40), Steve (37), and Pats’ safeties coach Brian (round 30).