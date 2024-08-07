Bishop Richard Henning named new Archbishop of Boston, replacing Cardinal Sean O’Malley

BOSTON – Pope Francis has named Windfall Bishop Richard Henning as the following Archbishop of Boston, changing retiring Cardinal Sean O’Malley, in accordance with the Archdiocese of Boston.

Cardinal O’Malley launched Archbishop-elect Henning at a information convention Monday on the Pastoral Heart in Braintree, after celebrating Mass collectively at 9 a.m.

Archbishop-elect Henning will formally be put in on Thursday, October 31 in a ceremony on the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston.

Who’s Bishop Richard Henning?

Henning, 59, grew up on Lengthy Island in New York and was ordained a priest in 1992. He has been a bishop since 2018.

Pope Francis appointed him Coadjutor Bishop of Windfall in November 2022. In Might 2023, he succeeded Thomas Tobin because the Bishop of Windfall. A bit greater than a yr later, he is heading to Boston.

“Initially, it was simply shock. However I had just a little time to do some praying and to suppose loads about it and I’ve actually liked my time in Rhode Island, in order that makes it just a little little bit of a combined feeling at present, however I am excited for this new ministry,” he informed reporters in Braintree Monday.

“I really feel grateful to the Holy Father for his confidence. This looks as if an unlimited job, so it is going to be one thing I will should throw myself fully into.”

His yr in Windfall was his first time as a diocesan bishop.

“I actually liked attending to know the folks there and to expertise their witness of religion. So, I am guessing that we have now a number of individuals who love the Lord right here in Boston too, so I look ahead to attending to know them,” Henning stated. “I can inform you in Windfall one of many key issues for me was evangelization. I believe we have to revive the religion. That is a key precedence of the Holy Father as effectively.”

He was requested what the folks of Boston ought to learn about him.

“They need to know I am a sinner in want of grace,” Henning stated. “I come to them as one in all their very own. I come from a household of religion. Actually, my dad and mom, my mother and pa are large influences on me as a person, as a priest, as a bishop. I need to get to know them and I assume they’re going to have time to get to know me.”

Cardinal Sean O’Malley

O’Malley, 80, has been Archbishop of Boston since 2003, when he succeeded Cardinal Bernard Legislation, who had resigned on the top of the church intercourse abuse scandal. Pope Francis formally accepted his resignation Monday. He’s 5 years previous the usual retirement age for Catholic bishops.

Gov. Maura Healey stated in a press release Monday that she was “humbled and privileged to hunt and obtain his recommendation many occasions” as lawyer basic and governor.

“I vastly admire his deep religion and his empathy and compassion for all,” Healey stated. “He will probably be remembered for his lifesaving assist for households experiencing homelessness, his advocacy for extra inexpensive housing, his assist for victims of human trafficking and his international management within the battle in opposition to local weather change.”

An Ohio native, O’Malley was named the Bishop of Fall River in 1992 earlier than turning into Bishop of Palm Seashore, Florida in 2002. Lower than a yr later, he turned Archbishop of Boston. He was made a cardinal by then-Pope Benedict XVI in 2006.

O’Malley spoke up for accountability within the wake of Cardinal Theodore McCarrick being defrocked in 2019 after the Vatican discovered him responsible of intercourse abuse.

“Management within the church should implement accountability for cardinals and bishops…if we hope to have the chance to interact the laity within the work of tangible change within the church,” O’Malley stated in a press release on the time.

The cardinal additionally apologized in 2018 after revealing a secretary by no means handed him a letter in 2015 detailing allegations of misconduct in opposition to McCarrick. O’Malley launched a press release on the time saying, “I perceive that not everybody will settle for this reply given the best way the Church has eroded the belief of our folks. My hope is that we are able to restore the belief and religion of all Catholics.”

On Monday, lawyer Mitchell Garabedian, who represents clergy intercourse abuse survivors, stated O’Malley didn’t do job of naming all accused monks publicly.

“Cardinal O’Malley omits naming people who’ve been named one time or who’re deceased,” Garabedian stated.

Archbishop of Boston

Henning was requested what he would say to lapsed Catholics who misplaced religion within the Church over the intercourse abuse scandal.

“I will take heed to their ache, their woundedness. I definitely lived by means of that as effectively. When these crimes and sins have been dedicated, I used to be additionally a baby. I am grateful to God I used to be not affected by it personally, however folks in my era have been,” Henning stated. “If there are Catholics who’re scandalized, I perceive why they’re scandalized. It is scandalous … but it surely has not made me lose my religion in God or my religion in the opportunity of reconciliation and new life.”

Whereas Henning will not formally take over in Boston till October 31, he does have an early aim.

“I believe my first precedence needs to be – pay attention. I do not suppose I ought to include solutions. I am new to New England and I have been spending the final yr studying Rhode Island so I do not know a lot but about Massachusetts or Boston so I believe the primary yr actually needs to be about visiting, listening, studying earlier than I begin setting priorities.”

Henning is fluent in Spanish, one thing O’Malley stated “will enable him to interact immediately with our massive Hispanic Catholic inhabitants.”

“The arrival of a brand new archbishop is at all times a time of renewal and hope,” O’Malley stated. “Bishop Henning brings the center of a pastor to his new position.”

