Black Bear in Newark Area Struck and Killed by Vehicle

NEWS FEED



Fireworks in Delaware

Date Posted: June 26, 2024



DNREC Reminds Drive-On Surf Anglers Reservations are Required for Fourth of July Vacation

Date Posted: June 26, 2024



Black Bear in Newark Space Struck and Killed by Automobile

Date Posted: June 26, 2024



DPH Cautions Public to Look ahead to Rabid Animals Throughout Energetic Season

Date Posted: June 26, 2024



Former “Smackdown” defendant sentenced to 12 years for fentanyl costs

Date Posted: June 26, 2024



Protected Harbor for Monetary Establishments Serving Authorized Hashish Companies

Date Posted: June 26, 2024



Governor Carney’s Assertion on Veto of Home Invoice 282

Date Posted: June 25, 2024



Deadline for Younger Environmentalist Awards Nominations Prolonged to July 5

Date Posted: June 24, 2024



DNREC Invitations Kids to Take pleasure in ‘Small Fry Adventures’ at Aquatic Assets Schooling Heart

Date Posted: June 24, 2024



Two Males Arrested After Assaulting a Baby and His Mom

Date Posted: June 23, 2024



With Delaware Underneath Extreme Warmth Look ahead to the Weekend, DPH Provides Tricks to Weak Populations at Danger

Date Posted: June 21, 2024



Governor Carney’s Assertion on the Passage of the FY25 Funds and One-Time Supplemental

Date Posted: June 20, 2024



Delaware Tourism Workplace Pronounces Sports activities Tourism Capital Funding Fund Awardees

Date Posted: June 20, 2024



Governor Carney’s Assertion on Senate Confirmations

Date Posted: June 20, 2024



DPH Companions with Delta Sigma Theta Sorority to Present Free Well being Screenings, Most cancers Prevention Schooling to Kent Co.

Date Posted: June 20, 2024



DOJ secures conviction in violent gun case

Date Posted: June 20, 2024



Digital Pace Security Program to start in I-95/Route 896 Building Zone

Date Posted: June 18, 2024



The Workplace of the Marijuana Commissioner launched the Social Fairness Eligibility Validation Utility and DIA Map

Date Posted: June 18, 2024



Emergency Sirens Take a look at on July 2

Date Posted: June 18, 2024



DPH Notifies of Rise in Pertussis (Whooping Cough) Instances in New Fort County

Date Posted: June 14, 2024



Jennings can battle for Nemours funding, appeals court docket guidelines

Date Posted: June 14, 2024



Governor Carney Indicators Home Invoice 350

Date Posted: June 13, 2024



DNREC Revises Leisure Striped Bass Summer season Slot Season Restrict for Compliance With ASMFC Plan

Date Posted: June 13, 2024



Summer season Security

Date Posted: June 12, 2024



DNREC to Deal with Two Downstate Public Ponds Throughout June for Invasive Aquatic Weed Hydrilla

Date Posted: June 12, 2024

Finish of Cape Henlopen Fishing Pier to Stay Closed for Structural Repairs

Date Posted: June 12, 2024



Lawyer Basic Kathy Jennings Reaches $700 Million Settlement Towards Johnson and Johnson

Date Posted: June 11, 2024



Data Conferences To Spotlight Power Effectivity Packages

Date Posted: June 11, 2024



DNREC and Kent Conservation District Announce Fall Cowl Crop Price Share Signal-Up Interval By means of Aug. 30

Date Posted: June 10, 2024



Delaware Pronounces Choice for Dolly Parton’s Creativeness Library Bilingual Ebook Assortment

Date Posted: June 10, 2024



Winners Introduced in DNREC’s Haiku Poetry Contest

Date Posted: June 8, 2024



DelDOT, Georgetown Have a good time Completion of Park Avenue Part 1 Challenge

Date Posted: June 7, 2024



Delaware 250 Grants for Museums, Heritage Teams, and Non-Income – Summer season 2024 Cycle

Date Posted: June 7, 2024



The Mezzanine Gallery to exhibit Don James’ “Past the Facade: Architectural Portraits”

Date Posted: June 7, 2024



DPH’s PANO Program Hosts Second Annual Advancing Wholesome Life Convention

Date Posted: June 6, 2024



Dagsboro Angler Wins Annual Youth Fishing Match Second Yr in a Row

Date Posted: June 6, 2024



Center and Excessive Faculty College students Honored in Digital Mapping Know-how Contest

Date Posted: June 6, 2024



Governor Carney Orders Reducing of Flags

Date Posted: June 6, 2024



DNREC to Provide June 13 Lecture on Dwelling Shorelines for House and Property House owners

Date Posted: June 4, 2024



Governor Carney Pronounces Judicial Nominations

Date Posted: June 3, 2024



Delaware First to Deal with More healthy Begin for New Mothers with 12 Weeks of Free Diapers, House-Delivered Meals

Date Posted: June 3, 2024



Gov. Carney, DSHA and Habitat for Humanity of New Fort County Be a part of Forces to Promote Homeownership Month

Date Posted: June 3, 2024



Program to Assist Foster Youth Pursue Increased Schooling Returns

Date Posted: June 3, 2024



Delaware Day of Motion with REFORM Alliance Highlights Reentry Helps, System Change

Date Posted: Could 31, 2024



Defendant faces prolonged jail sentence after little one pornography convictions

Date Posted: Could 31, 2024



Delaware 250 Pronounces Spring 2024 Grant Recipients

Date Posted: Could 31, 2024



Fentanyl vendor sentenced to 18 years

Date Posted: Could 30, 2024



Corridor-Lengthy, Neighborhood Leaders Have a good time 2024 Lt. Governor’s Problem Honorees

Date Posted: Could 30, 2024



Governor Carney Orders Reducing of Flags

Date Posted: Could 30, 2024



Chilly case cracked as prosecutors safe homicide plea

Date Posted: Could 28, 2024



Financial Awards Program for Black College students Celebrates First Award Recipients

Date Posted: Could 24, 2024



2024 Memorial Day Occasions

Date Posted: Could 24, 2024



Discover Delaware Agriculture with a Delaware Grown Street Journey

Date Posted: Could 24, 2024



Governor Carney Orders Reducing of Flags

Date Posted: Could 24, 2024



Panel Dialogue Marked 70 Years Since Brown v. Board of Schooling: Delaware’s Position in Desegregating Public Colleges

Date Posted: Could 24, 2024



Cape Henlopen Reclaims Ladies Lacrosse State Championship

Date Posted: Could 24, 2024



Delawareans Gear As much as Have a good time 529 Day

Date Posted: Could 24, 2024



Hurricane Consciousness Week: Put together Now for Energetic Season

Date Posted: Could 24, 2024



EDGE Competitors Reaches Milestone – 100 Small Companies Awarded Grants Since 2019

Date Posted: Could 23, 2024



2024 Lt. Governor’s Problem Winners Introduced

Date Posted: Could 23, 2024



DNREC to Host Public Data Session in Lewes June 5 for Proposed Offshore Wind Challenge

Date Posted: Could 22, 2024



Governor Carney’s Assertion on Passage of Home Invoice 350

Date Posted: Could 21, 2024



Milford Faculty Counselor Delaware 2024 Behavioral Well being Skilled of the Yr

Date Posted: Could 20, 2024



Click on It or Ticket Marketing campaign, Buckle Up Each Journey, Each Time & Reminder of Updates to Delaware Automobile Seat Regulation

Date Posted: Could 20, 2024



Lt. Gov. Corridor-Lengthy Assertion: Senate Invoice 2(S) Gun Security Laws Signed into Regulation

Date Posted: Could 16, 2024



Governor Carney Indicators Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Invoice 2

Date Posted: Could 16, 2024



Public Inspired to Keep away from the Urge to ‘Rescue’ Younger Wildlife

Date Posted: Could 16, 2024



Governor Carney’s Assertion on Senate Affirmation

Date Posted: Could 15, 2024



DIAA Pronounces Scholar Athlete Awards

Date Posted: Could 15, 2024



DNREC-Sponsored Poetry Contest Seeks Entries Centered on ‘What I Love Concerning the Ocean’

Date Posted: Could 15, 2024



Flags Ordered to Half Employees for Peace Officers Memorial Day

Date Posted: Could 15, 2024



DNREC Pronounces Charges, Passes for Use of Deauville Seashore

Date Posted: Could 14, 2024



Workplace of Girls’s Development & Advocacy and Delaware Girls’s Fee Announce 2024 She’s on Her Means Awardees

Date Posted: Could 14, 2024



Faculty Behavioral Well being Professionals to be Honored

Date Posted: Could 14, 2024



Suspect charged with hate crime following UD vandalism

Date Posted: Could 13, 2024



DPH Acknowledges Could as Lyme Illness Consciousness Month

Date Posted: Could 10, 2024



AG Jennings declares $10.25 million settlement with a number of main wi-fi carriers over misleading promoting

Date Posted: Could 9, 2024



Dept. of Labor Pronounces New Apprenticeship Pathway to Faculty Credit score for Delaware’s Vocational Workforce

Date Posted: Could 9, 2024



Delaware Lecturers Deserve Steady Appreciation

Date Posted: Could 8, 2024



Delaware to Be a part of Public-Non-public Partnership to Construct New Port

Date Posted: Could 8, 2024



Jason Schaffer promoted to Deputy Warden at James T. Vaughn Correctional Heart

Date Posted: Could 7, 2024



DHSS Releases Fourth Annual Well being Care Benchmark Pattern Report

Date Posted: Could 7, 2024



Departments of Labor & Schooling Staff with Jobs for the Future to Have a good time Nationwide Youth Apprenticeship Week

Date Posted: Could 7, 2024



Navarro Pronounces Completion of First Pharmacy Profit Supervisor Exams

Date Posted: Could 7, 2024



AG Jennings Secures Over $270 Million Settlement in Precept with Amneal Prescription drugs for Position in Opioid Disaster

Date Posted: Could 6, 2024



Could is Bike Consciousness Month

Date Posted: Could 6, 2024



Delawareans Can Purchase Discounted Compost Bins On-line By means of State-Initiated Program

Date Posted: Could 6, 2024



Governor Carney Commends State of Delaware Staff in Celebration of Public Service Recognition Week, Could 5-11

Date Posted: Could 6, 2024



Brutal jewellery retailer theft and assault ends in conviction on all costs

Date Posted: Could 6, 2024



Workplace of Marijuana Commissioner Opens Social Fairness Workshop Registration

Date Posted: Could 3, 2024



DNREC, Metropolis of Wilmington Unveil Revamped seventh Avenue Boating and Fishing Entry Space

Date Posted: Could 3, 2024



The Mezzanine Gallery to exhibit “15,000 Dowels” by Gregg Silvis

Date Posted: Could 3, 2024



Governor Carney Pronounces Compassionate Champion Award Winners to Kick off Trauma Consciousness Month

Date Posted: Could 2, 2024



The Workplace of the Marijuana Commissioner Has Printed the Official Proposed Rules.

Date Posted: Could 2, 2024



Nominate a Younger Environmentalist for DNREC Awards

Date Posted: Could 2, 2024



First employers signal onto transformative Delaware EARNS retirement profit

Date Posted: Could 2, 2024



Governor Carney Pronounces Delaware’s Basic Obligation Bonds Once more Earn Triple-A Scores and Appeal to Glorious Pricing

Date Posted: Could 1, 2024



Northeast Insurance coverage Departments Spotlight Lyme Consciousness Month

Date Posted: Could 1, 2024



DOJ secures a homicide conviction for violent gun offender

Date Posted: April 30, 2024



Delaware Forest Service Celebrates Arbor Day and Poster Contest Winners at Abbott’s Mill

Date Posted: April 30, 2024