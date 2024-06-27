News
Black Bear in Newark Area Struck and Killed by Vehicle
The Delaware Division of Pure Assets and Environmental Management protects and manages the state’s pure sources, protects public well being, gives out of doors leisure alternatives and educates Delawareans in regards to the setting. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife conserves and manages Delaware’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, and gives fishing, searching, wildlife viewing and boating entry on practically 68,000 acres of public land owned or managed by the Division of Fish and Wildlife. For extra info, go to the web site and join with @DelawareDNREC on Fb, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.
The Delaware Natural Resources Police (DNRP), part of the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC), reported that the black bear recently sighted in the Newark area was struck by a vehicle and killed late Tuesday evening, June 25. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. on Route 1 near School Bell Road in New Castle.
Delaware State Police responded to the collision and the Delaware Department of Transportation promptly removed the bear from the roadway. DNREC wildlife biologists will conduct an examination of the bear to try and determine where it originated, its age, sex and other information that might be helpful in tracking other transient black bears that venture into Delaware from surrounding states that have resident black bear populations.
“We understand the community’s interest in the bear,’” said Joe Rogerson, a DNREC wildlife biologist. “It’s always unfortunate when wildlife is lost in such a manner. Our team will be examining the bear to gather information.”
Over the past several days, DNREC wildlife biologists and DNRP officers had been actively coordinating reports of black bear sightings with local authorities in the Newark area. Affectionately known as “Delabear” on social media and among local watchers, bears in Delaware have garnered significant attention and concern from the community. The expansion of black bear populations in neighboring states such as Maryland, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania has led to occasional sightings in Delaware.
The DNRP has trained officers to handle situations involving transient black bears from surrounding states. For public safety, the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife advises residents to follow these precautions if a bear is reported in the area:
- Do not approach, touch, feed, or shoot at the bear. Back away slowly to give the bear space. Go inside and wait for the bear to leave. Once inside, contact the DNRP at 800-523-3336 to report the sighting.
- Eliminate potential food sources by cleaning or removing anything outdoors that may smell like food.
- Keep pet food indoors, especially for dogs and cats.
The DNREC and the DNRP are committed to ensuring public safety and will continue to monitor and respond to any future bear sightings. For more information and updates, please visit dnrec.delaware.gov and follow the Department at @DelawareDNREC.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife conserves and manages Delaware’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, and provides fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and boating access on nearly 68,000 acres of public land owned or managed by the Division of Fish and Wildlife. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.
