‘Black Panther’ Actor Was 72

Connie Chiume, the South African actor identified for her position as tribal chief Zawavari in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther and 2022 sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Endlessly, died Tuesday at a Johannesburg hospital. She was 72.

Her household introduced the dying on social media. A trigger has not been disclosed.

The South African authorities paid tribute to Chiume on X: “Our heartfelt condolences to the household, mates, and colleagues of multi-award profitable and legendary actress Connie Chiume. Her excellent work will at all times be remembered.”

Born June 5, 1952, as Gabisile Connie Chiume in South Africa’s Free State province of Welkom. She later studied to be a nurse after which a instructor – two of the restricted choices open to Black South Africans beneath apartheid.

Within the late Seventies she joined a touring musical group earlier than being forged within the South African stage musical Ipi Ntombi. Subsequent stage credit would come with roles in Porgy and Bess and The Little Store of Horrors.

Returning to South Africa after the autumn of apartheid, she appeared in lots of TV collection and movies earlier than her Hollywood breakthrough as a tribe elder of within the fictional kingdom of Wakanda. Vital and viewers response was greater than sufficient to warrant a return 5 years later in Black Panther: Wakanda Endlessly.

Since then, she appeared within the TV collection Coronary heart of the Hunter and Quickly Comes Night time, in addition to being featured in Beyoncé’s visible album Black is King (2020).

Survivors embody three youngsters and 5 grandchildren.