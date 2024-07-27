Boar’s Head Recall Liverwurst as Part of Listeria Outbreak

FRIDAY, July 26, 2024 (HealthDay Information) — Boar’s Head introduced Friday that it was recalling all of its liverwurst merchandise as a result of they might be tainted with harmful Listeria monocytogenes micro organism.

“The corporate can be recalling extra deli meat merchandise that have been produced on the identical line and on the identical day because the liverwurst and, subsequently, could also be adulterated with L. monocytogenes,” in line with an announcement revealed by the U.S. Division of Agriculture’s Meals Security and Inspection Service (FSIS).

General, Boar’s Head “is recalling roughly 207,528 kilos of merchandise,” FSIS famous.

The recall is a part of an ongoing investigation right into a listeria outbreak tied to deli meats that was first introduced by the U.S. Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention final Friday.

On the time, the supply or sources of the outbreak have been unknown.

The outbreak is critical: In keeping with FSIS, “as of July 25, 2024, 34 sick folks have been recognized in 13 states, together with 33 hospitalizations and two deaths.”

As FSIS defined, testing first carried out in Maryland noticed a pattern of Boar’s Head product contaminated with listeria.

Moreover the liverwurst merchandise, a few of different Boar’s Head meats included within the recall embody sure plenty of Virginia Ham/Previous Common Ham, Italian Cappy Model Ham, numerous kinds of Bologna, Beef Salami, amongst others.

Look right here for a whole record of recalled meats, plus product pictures.

“The ready-to-eat liverwurst merchandise have been produced between June 11, 2024, and July 17, 2024, and have a 44-day shelf life,” FSIS famous. Merchandise have been shipped to retailers nationwide.

If customers discover they’ve any of the recalled merchandise of their fridges, they need to discard them with out consuming or return them to the place of buy.

“Customers who’ve bought these merchandise are additionally urged to scrub fridges completely to forestall the chance of cross-contamination,” FSIS added.

Deli house owners who discover they’ve the merchandise “ought to clear and sanitize all meals and non-food surfaces and discard any open meats and cheeses within the deli,” the company added.

Listeria micro organism may cause listeriosis, the third-leading trigger of demise from food-borne sickness in the US. Signs sometimes embody a fever, muscle aches and fatigue. An infection may trigger a headache, a stiff neck, confusion or seizures. Pregnant girls might expertise being pregnant loss or untimely delivery.

Extra data

Discover out extra about listeriosis on the CDC.

SOURCE: U.S. Division of Agriculture’s Meals Security and Inspection Service (FSIS), information launch, July 26, 2024